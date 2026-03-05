



External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held a crucial telephonic conversation on Thursday with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, against the backdrop of a rapidly deteriorating security environment in West Asia.





The interaction comes at a time of heightened tensions in Iran and the wider Gulf region, where escalating violence and instability have raised alarms in major capitals, including New Delhi.





Jaishankar confirmed the engagement through a brief post on X, stating that he had a telecon with the Iranian Foreign Minister in the afternoon.





While he did not divulge the substance of the conversation, the timing and context suggest that regional security, protection of Indian nationals, and the safety of maritime traffic and energy flows would have been among the key issues discussed. The confidentiality around specific details underscores the sensitivity of the present crisis.





In recent days, the situation in Iran and the surrounding Gulf has worsened significantly, with increased violence, disruptions to daily life, and heightened risks to critical infrastructure and commercial routes. The sharpening conflict has generated deep concern in New Delhi, which closely monitors developments in West Asia due to India’s extensive economic, energy, and human links with the region.





On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a strongly worded statement expressing India’s deep concern over the escalation in Iran and the Gulf region. The statement urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, de-escalate tensions, and ensure the protection of civilians. India reiterated that any further aggravation would have severe implications for regional stability and could trigger wider insecurity with global repercussions.





The Indian government has placed particular emphasis on the safety of its diaspora in the Gulf. Nearly one crore Indian citizens live and work across the region, forming one of the largest expatriate communities there.





Their welfare, legal protection, and physical security are of paramount interest to New Delhi, especially during periods of military confrontation or political unrest. Any destabilisation in this geography directly translates into risks to Indian lives and livelihoods.





The MEA highlighted that India cannot remain indifferent to developments that adversely affect its nationals abroad. Remittances from the Gulf constitute a significant source of household income for millions of Indian families, and any mass displacement, evacuation contingency, or prolonged disruption would carry both humanitarian and economic costs. This has driven India to pursue a careful diplomatic balancing act, engaging all stakeholders while advocating de-escalation.





Another core area of concern for India is the vulnerability of trade and energy supply chains transiting the Gulf and adjacent waters.





A substantial share of India’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas imports passes through sea lanes that now face elevated security threats due to the conflict. India’s external trade with the region is also heavily reliant on safe and predictable maritime routes, port operations, and insurance conditions.





The government has warned that any major disruption to these energy and trade corridors would have serious consequences for the Indian economy. Higher freight and insurance costs, rerouting of vessels, delays in deliveries, and potential spikes in global energy prices could all transmit shocks into the domestic economy. This would impact inflation, industrial output, fiscal planning, and overall economic stability, exacerbating existing global uncertainties.





India has also taken a firm position against attacks on merchant shipping, reflecting both its commercial stakes and its broader commitment to freedom of navigation and maritime security. Recent incidents targeting commercial vessels in the region have already resulted in Indian crew members being killed or going missing, according to the MEA. These losses underline the human cost of maritime insecurity and the need for robust diplomatic and security responses.





Given its status as a major supplier of seafarers and maritime professionals to the global workforce, India views the safety of shipping lanes as not just a regional, but a strategic global issue. Attacks on merchant ships threaten lives, disrupt global supply chains, and undermine confidence in international trade routes. New Delhi has therefore consistently urged respect for international law and maritime norms in these contested waters.





Jaishankar’s outreach to Araghchi fits into India’s broader pattern of active, multi-vector diplomacy in times of crisis. New Delhi has traditionally maintained pragmatic relations with both Iran and key Gulf partners, while also keeping close ties with major powers. In the present context, lines of communication with Tehran are vital for conveying concerns about Indian nationals, shipping security, and the uninterrupted flow of energy.





The conversation is likely to have been used by India to seek assurances regarding the security of Indian citizens and commercial interests, while also encouraging steps to avoid further escalation.





Although official readouts have not yet been issued, such high-level contacts typically aim to reinforce de-escalatory messages, explore mechanisms to protect vulnerable populations, and identify areas for cooperation in consular and maritime domains.





The evolving situation in West Asia continues to present complex diplomatic and security challenges for India. As the conflict environment remains fluid, New Delhi is expected to intensify its monitoring, maintain close contact with regional governments, and coordinate with international partners where necessary.





Preparedness measures, including contingency planning for evacuation and alternative shipping routes, are likely to feature prominently in India’s internal deliberations.





For now, the Jaishankar–Araghchi telecon signals that India is actively engaging with key regional actors to safeguard its interests and contribute to diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilising the region. The government’s public messaging underscores three central priorities: protecting Indian lives, securing trade and energy flows, and opposing any attacks on commercial shipping that endanger civilians and disrupt the global economy.





