



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a compelling address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, challenging the notion of a static global order rooted in mid-20th-century constructs.





He dismissed as unrealistic the expectation that arrangements from 1945 or 1989 could endure indefinitely, emphasising that such frameworks represent merely a fleeting moment in history.





Jaishankar contextualised his argument by invoking India's vast historical timeline, noting that the past seven decades equate to just 1 per cent of the nation's history. "Why would 1 per cent of Indian history last? Life moves on," he remarked, underscoring the inevitability of change in international relations.





This perspective, he argued, stems from an undue attachment to the past that overlooks the dynamic forces reshaping the world. Jaishankar highlighted two pivotal drivers of transformation this decade: technological advancements and demographic shifts, which are redefining power structures beyond traditional geopolitical fault lines.





Much contemporary analysis fixates on fluctuations within the United States, yet Jaishankar contended that the true story lies in the broader diffusion of influence. "No country today is an overall hegemon," he asserted, painting a picture of a future where dominance eludes any single power across multiple domains.





Power, in this emerging paradigm, transcends simplistic measures like GDP or military prowess. Instead, it manifests through specialised regional capabilities, with different parts of the world excelling in distinct spheres, leading to a more fragmented yet balanced global landscape.





Jaishankar's remarks resonate amid ongoing tensions, such as those in the Indo-Pacific and Europe, where alliances are tested and new partnerships form. His emphasis on multipolarity aligns with India's strategic autonomy, evident in its deepening ties with the Quad nations while maintaining robust relations with Russia.





Demographically, the minister pointed to youth bulges in Africa and Asia as counterweights to ageing populations in the West, potentially shifting economic and innovative capacities. India itself, with its burgeoning workforce, stands poised to leverage this trend through initiatives like Make in India and digital infrastructure expansion.





Technologically, breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and renewables are democratising capabilities, allowing middle powers to challenge established hierarchies. Jaishankar's worldview cautions against nostalgia for unipolarity, urging adaptive governance in forums like the UN and G20.





For India, this multipolar shift offers opportunities in defence manufacturing and space exploration, areas where indigenous programmes such as Gaganyaan and hypersonic missile development signal rising prowess. Yet it also demands vigilance against domain-specific vulnerabilities, from cyber threats to supply chain disruptions.





Globally, Jaishankar's analysis implies a need for flexible diplomacy, where countries navigate influence blocs rather than binary camps. This could foster cooperation on transnational issues like climate change, even as competition intensifies in strategic domains.





His speech at the Raisina Dialogue, a premier platform for geopolitical discourse, reinforces India's role as a thought leader in the Global South, advocating for reformed institutions that reflect contemporary realities.





In essence, Jaishankar's vision heralds an era of distributed power, compelling nations to cultivate niche strengths while embracing interdependence in an inherently fluid world order.





ANI







