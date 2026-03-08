



Israeli military forces have confirmed that the Air Force carried out precision strikes against several fuel storage complexes in Tehran, which were identified as belonging to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.





🎯STRUCK: Several Fuel Storage Complexes Belonging to the IRGC in Tehran



Guided by IDF intelligence, the IAF struck these complexes, where the Iranian terrorist regime would distribute fuel to multiple military entities in Iran.



The strike significantly deepens the damage to… pic.twitter.com/T1csYf4PCp — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 7, 2026





According to the IDF, these facilities were central to the distribution of fuel supplies across Iranian military units, and their destruction was intended to weaken the operational capacity of the Iranian armed forces. The announcement was accompanied by graphics highlighting the strategic importance of the targeted sites.





In retaliation, the IRGC declared the launch of its 27th offensive under Operation True Promise 4. This campaign involved coordinated missile and drone attacks against Israeli and American positions. Iranian state media reported that newly developed solid-fuel Kheibar-Shekan missiles, equipped with advanced guidance systems, were used to strike military infrastructure in Haifa.





The IRGC also claimed successful drone strikes against a site housing American personnel, as well as naval operations targeting US facilities in Bahrain.





The IRGC’s Aerospace Division emphasised that the strikes were part of a multidimensional strategy, combining missile barrages with drone assaults. Reports indicated that hundreds of ballistic missiles and suicide drones have been deployed since the operation began, hitting targets in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva. Iranian sources further alleged that attacks had been directed against US naval assets, including the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and a destroyer in the Indian Ocean.





Within Israel, emergency sirens have reportedly become a constant presence as the retaliatory strikes continue.





The IRGC accused the Israeli administration of attempting to shield its military personnel by restricting civilian movement in certain regions. Iranian officials warned that their forces were prepared for a prolonged escalation, signalling that further strikes against American and Israeli interests were imminent.





The situation marks a significant intensification of hostilities, with both sides framing their actions as defensive measures against aggression. The IDF maintains that its strikes were aimed at crippling Iran’s military infrastructure, while the IRGC insists its counter-offensive is a justified response to foreign attacks. The unfolding conflict underscores the volatility of the region and the potential for wider escalation involving multiple actors.





ANI







