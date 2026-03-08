



ISRO and ESA have reaffirmed their commitment to scientific collaboration by signing a new virtual pact on 7 March 2026.





This agreement is designed to strengthen their joint work in Earth observation, a field that has become increasingly important in tackling global environmental challenges.





The pact was signed by M Ganesh Pillai of ISRO and Simonetta Cheli of ESA, symbolising a renewed dedication to advancing space science together.





The agreement places emphasis on joint research, improved satellite calibration, and the sharing of scientific expertise. By combining their technological strengths, both agencies aim to ensure that future Earth observation missions deliver more precise and reliable data.





This will support a wide range of applications, from monitoring climate change and natural disasters to managing resources and supporting sustainable development.





ISRO and ESA’s collaboration stretches back to 1978, covering diverse projects such as lunar exploration missions, including Chandrayaan, and ventures into human spaceflight.





Their partnership has consistently demonstrated how international cooperation can accelerate progress in space science and technology, producing results that benefit not only the scientific community but also society at large.





This latest pact is particularly significant because Earth observation is central to understanding the planet’s health. Satellites provide crucial insights into deforestation, ocean conditions, and atmospheric changes, all of which are vital for shaping effective policies.





By sharing data and expertise, ISRO and ESA are ensuring that their combined efforts contribute to a clearer picture of Earth’s systems.





The agreement also reflects a broader shift in global space exploration, where collaboration is increasingly valued over competition. As environmental challenges grow more complex, partnerships like this one highlight the importance of pooling resources and knowledge to safeguard the future of the planet.





