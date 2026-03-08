



Iranian state media has reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out a drone strike against Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.





The base is a strategic site for U.S. military operations in the Gulf region, hosting advanced aircraft and surveillance systems. According to Tasnim News Agency, the attack allegedly targeted satellite communication facilities and early-warning radar systems used by American forces.





The claim comes at a time of heightened tension between Iran and the United States, following a series of Iranian strikes against U.S. positions in Iraq and Syria.





Al Dhafra has long been considered a critical hub for American air operations, supporting missions across the Middle East and providing logistical support for coalition forces.





Reports suggest that the strike was intended to disrupt U.S. military communications and reduce the effectiveness of its regional surveillance capabilities. However, independent verification of the incident remains limited, and U.S. officials have not yet confirmed the extent of the damage or casualties, if any.





The alleged attack underscores the growing use of drones in modern conflict, particularly by Iran, which has invested heavily in unmanned aerial systems. Such strikes highlight vulnerabilities in even well-defended bases and raise concerns about the escalation of hostilities in the Gulf.





Regional analysts warn that this development could further destabilise relations between Washington and Tehran, potentially drawing in other Gulf states that host U.S. forces. The UAE, a close American ally, may now face increased security challenges as tensions continue to rise.





