



India's government has vehemently dismissed allegations that its Navy shared intelligence with the United States regarding the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which was sunk by a US military submarine. Senior sources in New Delhi labelled the claims as "baseless and preposterous" on Friday, insisting there was no involvement whatsoever.





The incident unfolded on Wednesday off the coast of Sri Lanka, where the US submarine struck the IRIS Dena, resulting in the deaths of at least 87 Iranian sailors. Sri Lankan authorities swiftly mounted a rescue operation, saving survivors from the wreckage amid choppy waters.





The IRIS Dena had been en route home following its participation in the Milan multilateral naval exercise, hosted by India in the Indian Ocean region. This annual event brings together navies from multiple nations to foster maritime cooperation and security.





Iran has reacted with fury, condemning the attack as a provocative escalation in its long-standing tensions with the United States. The sinking represents the first major naval confrontation between the two powers outside the Persian Gulf, raising fears of broader regional instability.





Government sources emphasised that India maintains strict neutrality in such matters, with no provision of intelligence or operational support to the US. They described the narrative as fabricated, potentially aimed at straining India's diplomatic ties with Iran.





The timing of the strike is particularly sensitive, coming just days after the conclusion of the Milan exercise. IRIS Dena, a modern Mowj-class frigate equipped with advanced radar and missile systems, was a key participant alongside Indian and other allied vessels.





Eyewitness accounts from Sri Lankan fishermen and naval patrols reported explosions and fire engulfing the Iranian ship around midday on Wednesday. Debris fields stretched over several nautical miles, complicating rescue efforts.





US officials have remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the submarine's involvement. However, defence analysts speculate it could be a Virginia-class vessel operating in the Indo-Pacific, underscoring America's forward naval posture.





For India, the episode underscores the delicate balance of its strategic partnerships. New Delhi enjoys close defence ties with the US through frameworks like the Quad, while nurturing economic and energy relations with Iran.





Sri Lanka's navy coordinated the search and rescue, airlifting injured personnel to Colombo hospitals. Iranian diplomats have arrived to oversee the repatriation of remains and investigate the circumstances.





The IRIS Dena's loss is a blow to Iran's naval capabilities, which have been expanding to project power beyond the Gulf. Commissioned in 2018, the frigate boasted stealth features and anti-ship missiles, making it a prized asset.





Indian Navy spokespersons reiterated full compliance with international maritime norms during Milan, with no post-exercise intelligence sharing. This stance aligns with India's policy of strategic autonomy.





Geopolitical observers note the incident could ripple through South Asian waters, where freedom of navigation remains contested. Pakistan and China, Iran's allies, have voiced concerns over escalating naval activities.





Iran's foreign ministry summoned the US chargé d'affaires in Tehran, demanding accountability. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's office hinted at retaliatory measures, potentially targeting US assets in the Middle East.





As investigations continue, the event highlights vulnerabilities in international naval exercises. India, as host of Milan, faces scrutiny to ensure participant safety in future iterations. The controversy also revives debates on intelligence-sharing pacts like COMCASA between India and the US. Critics argue such claims exploit these arrangements to sow discord.





With tensions simmering, maritime traffic in the western Indian Ocean has increased patrols from regional navies, including India's INS Vikrant carrier group.





PTI







