



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha on Monday, emphasising that the safety of Indians remains India's top priority amid escalating tensions in West Asia.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the volatile developments in the region, Jaishankar confirmed.





The government has issued formal advisories to Indian nationals in Iran, with relevant ministries coordinating swift responses.





The Indian Embassy in Tehran remains fully operational, actively assisting students trapped by the conflict.





Embassy staff have already relocated several students to safer areas within Iran.





Intensive efforts are underway to evacuate Indians stranded in Qatar and Jordan, ensuring their safe return home.





Jaishankar delivered a grim update on maritime losses, noting two Indian mariners from merchant shipping have perished, with one still missing.





India views the conflict with grave concern as a neighbouring power with deep stakes in West Asian stability.





Approximately one crore Indians reside and work across Gulf nations, alongside thousands studying or employed in Iran.





The region underpins India's energy security, serving as a vital source of oil and gas supplies.





Ongoing hostilities have triggered serious supply chain disruptions and fostered a climate of instability.





The security environment has deteriorated markedly, with conflict spilling into neighbouring countries and causing mounting destruction.





Normal life and economic activities across the region are now visibly disrupted.





Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the path to de-escalation for all parties.





The government voiced apprehensions as early as 20 February, urging restraint in a formal statement.





India continues to advocate for diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and restore calm.





These remarks came amid disruptions in the House, including sloganeering from Opposition MPs.





The update underscores India's proactive diplomacy in safeguarding its diaspora and strategic interests amid regional volatility.





ANI







