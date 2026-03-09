



ideaForge Technology Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of ideaForge Technology Limited, has etched a historic milestone in India's defence technology landscape.





On 9 March 2026, the company launched a specialised UAV flight-test training program for NATO military personnel at the renowned National Test Pilot School (NTPS) in the United States. This marks the first instance of an Indian UAV firm delivering such training, underscoring global trust in indigenous platforms.





The program centres on ideaForge's NATO-certified SWITCH UAV, deployed for hands-on flight-testing sessions. Selected by NTPS, this initiative highlights India's rising stature in advanced defence technologies. It positions homegrown drones as viable options for tactical applications across international militaries.





Interesting!



India's ideaForge Technology Inc has commenced a specialised UAV flight-test training programme for NATO military personnel at the prestigious National Test Pilot School (NTPS), United States. Marking the first such initiative by an Indian UAV player, ideaForge… pic.twitter.com/esaKqNlmDO — Vayu Aerospace Review (@ReviewVayu) March 9, 2026





Running for a week from 9 March, the exercise draws participants from NATO forces spanning four continents. Key attendees include personnel from the Royal Canadian Air Force, Israeli Air Force, Indian Navy, German Bundeswehr, Australian Air Force, Italian Air Force, Swedish forces, and the United States Air Force.





Trainees engage in immersive modules tailored to real-world demands. These cover flight-test planning, operational deployment, telemetry monitoring, payload handling, mission evaluation, and post-flight data analysis. The sessions simulate operational scenarios, sharpening skills in monitoring, analysis, and tactical mission execution.





Mr Ankit Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of ideaForge Technology Ltd, emphasised the program's significance amid shifting geopolitics. He noted that training NATO forces on an Indian platform proves the value of India's deep-tech innovations in bolstering global defence readiness. Mehta also highlighted expanding partnerships, such as the joint venture First Forge with First Breach and opportunities with US law enforcement.





The SWITCH UAV stands out for its versatility in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical roles. Engineered for reliability in diverse terrains and harsh climates, its lightweight hybrid design supports long-range, high-altitude operations. This enables precise last-mile surveillance and security missions.





Mr Luca Campello, President of NTPS, praised the partnership. He explained that the SWITCH platform facilitates safe, cost-effective training in flight-test planning, execution, telemetry, and analysis. Its integrated systems—air vehicle, sensors, datalink, and ground control station—offer comprehensive exposure to testing processes, from test card development to reporting.





This collaboration extends beyond training, paving the way for deeper ties with global defence players. As a pioneering effort, it fosters potential long-term partnerships and platform adoption by international forces.





ideaForge Technology Limited leads India's unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) sector as a market pioneer. Its mission-driven drones excel in security, mapping, surveillance, and disaster response for militaries and enterprises, prioritising performance, autonomy, and reliability.





The company boasts India's largest fleet of indigenous UAVs in operation. An ideaForge drone launches every three minutes, accumulating over 850,000 successful flights. It ranks third globally among top dual-use drone manufacturers, per the DRONEII Global Drone Review 2024.





Since introducing India's first VTOL UAVs in 2009, ideaForge has grown through R&D and manufacturing in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and the USA. Supported by investors like Qualcomm, Infosys, Celesta Capital, Florintree, EXIM Bank, and Infina Finance, it drives innovation in unmanned systems.





This NTPS program amplifies ideaForge's global footprint, validating Indian defence tech on prestigious platforms. It signals a new era where indigenous solutions contribute to multinational security efforts, enhancing tactical capabilities worldwide.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







