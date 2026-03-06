



The Indian Navy has swiftly deployed INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, alongside maritime patrol aircraft, to support Sri Lanka-led search and rescue operations for the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena.





The vessel sank on 4 March 2026, approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle, Sri Lanka, after sustaining a torpedo strike from a United States submarine.





A distress signal from IRIS Dena reached the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Colombo in the early hours of 4 March. The frigate was operating within Sri Lanka's designated search and rescue region at the time.





The Indian Navy responded promptly, launching a long-range maritime patrol aircraft at 1000 hours to bolster the primary efforts coordinated by Sri Lankan authorities.





An additional aircraft equipped with air-droppable life rafts stood ready for immediate deployment. INS Tarangini, already in the vicinity, reached the search area by 1600 hours on 4 March and joined the ongoing operations led by the Sri Lankan Navy and partner agencies. INS Ikshak subsequently sailed from Kochi to reinforce the mission and continues searching for missing personnel as a humanitarian gesture.





US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has confirmed the torpedo attack, framing it as part of a broadening US military campaign targeting Iranian naval assets. This incident underscores the intensifying US-Iran conflict, with the sinking occurring amid recent escalations including US air strikes on Iranian targets on 28 February.





Of the frigate's estimated 180 crew, around 87 sailors are confirmed dead. Sri Lankan naval forces rescued approximately 32 survivors, who received medical attention at hospitals in Galle. Search efforts persist for others potentially adrift in the challenging waters west of the port.





The Indian Navy's involvement reflects its commitment to regional maritime security and humanitarian assistance protocols under international conventions. Coordination with Sri Lankan counterparts remains active, ensuring seamless integration of assets in the operation.





Meanwhile, Indian Navy warships maintain a robust presence in the Middle East. Under Operation Sankalp in the Gulf of Oman, they conduct anti-piracy patrols and escort Indian merchant vessels through the Gulf of Aden, safeguarding commercial shipping amid heightened tensions.





Defence sources indicate these deployed assets stand ready to assist stranded Indian nationals if required, though no formal requests have been received. This posture aligns with India's proactive diplomacy in protecting its diaspora during regional crises.





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan reviewed the armed forces' readiness on Monday following a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CCS session, held on Sunday at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, addressed the fallout from US strikes on Iran and subsequent hostilities across Gulf states.





The committee voiced deep concern for the safety of India's large expatriate community in the region. It also examined disruptions to Indian travellers transiting the area, students facing examination delays, and wider threats to regional security, economic stability, and trade routes.





Directives from the CCS emphasise urgent measures to aid affected Indians, including potential deployment of civilian aircraft for evacuations. The panel stressed the need for swift de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy to restore stability.





This episode highlights India's strategic balancing act in the Indian Ocean Region, where humanitarian aid, naval interoperability with neighbours like Sri Lanka, and protection of national interests converge amid superpower rivalries. The Navy's rapid response not only aids a stricken ally's efforts but also signals Delhi's vigilance over sea lanes vital to its energy imports and trade.





Ongoing developments will likely influence India's defence posture, with potential implications for indigenous naval capabilities and partnerships in missile defence and submarine tracking technologies.





ANI







