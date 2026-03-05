

The ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran has intensified, with recent strikes targeting Iranian naval assets, military bases, and nuclear facilities, escalating regional instability.

This war, now spilling beyond the Middle East, disrupts international flights and vital maritime routes, prompting global powers to heighten vigilance. India, with significant stakes in the region, has responded by maintaining a robust naval presence.

In this tense backdrop, the Indian Navy has positioned INS Surat, a stealth guided-missile destroyer, in the Gulf of Oman. This deployment forms part of the long-standing Operation Sankalp, launched to secure maritime domains amid threats like piracy and disruptions linked to Middle East conflicts, according to a report by Zee News.

The warship also supports anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden, ensuring safe passage for merchant vessels.





While the deployment aligns with routine missions under the Navy's Mission Deployment programme—active since 2017—it gains added urgency due to the US-Israel-Iran war. Defence officials emphasise that INS Surat stands ready for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), including potential sea evacuations of Indian nationals stranded by flight cancellations and missile risks. The Cabinet Committee on Security recently reviewed the West Asia crisis, underscoring India's close monitoring of the situation.





There is no direct military link between India's naval move and the US-Israel war on Iran; it remains a precautionary, non-combatant posture. Sources confirm the focus lies on protecting over 18 million Indians in the Gulf and safeguarding trade routes, rather than joining the conflict. Additional warships in the Gulf of Aden could deploy swiftly if needed, enhancing rapid-response capabilities.





INS Surat exemplifies cutting-edge indigenous design as the fourth Visakhapatnam-class destroyer, commissioned in January 2025. Weighing 7,400 tons and stretching 163 metres, it achieves speeds up to 30 knots via four gas turbines, blending mobility with potent firepower. Its stealth features allow radar evasion, earning it the moniker 'invisible hunter'.





The destroyer's arsenal includes two vertical launch systems firing 32 medium-range surface-to-air missiles for aerial defence. It packs 16 BrahMos supersonic anti-ship missiles to neutralise hostile vessels, alongside advanced surveillance radars, rocket launchers, and torpedo systems targeting submarines. As India's first AI-enabled warship, it integrates network-centric operations for superior decision-making.





India's reliance on the Gulf underscores the strategic imperative. Approximately 50 per cent of its crude oil imports transit the Strait of Hormuz, with 80-85 per cent of LPG shipments following suit.





The Gulf of Aden handles nearly 90 per cent of India's maritime trade, plagued by piracy risks. Disruptions could force costly African detours, spiking energy prices and logistics costs.





The Navy's track record in evacuations bolsters confidence in this deployment. Operation Rahat in 2015 rescued over 5,000 from Yemen amid civil war. Operation Kaveri in 2023 airlifted and sea-lifted Indians from Sudan. During the 2020 pandemic, Operation Samudra Setu repatriated nearly 4,000 from Gulf nations, Maldives, and Sri Lanka via ships like INS Jalashwa.





Earlier efforts include Operation Safe Homecoming, evacuating citizens from Libya in 2011 and Lebanon in 2006. These missions highlight the Navy's prowess in coordinated HADR under duress. With special flights already aiding stranded nationals, sea options via INS Surat provide a vital backup.





As tensions persist—with US achieving air superiority over Iran and over 160 targets struck recently—India prioritises citizen safety and economic lifelines. Operation Sankalp has historically saved lives, escorted 1.5 million tonnes of cargo, and seized narcotics, affirming the Navy's role as a regional security partner. INS Surat's presence thus ensures resilience without entanglement in the war.





Agencies







