



The potential export of 8–12 Indian-manufactured Su-30MKI multirole fighters to Armenia, valued at approximately $3 billion, represents a watershed moment for India’s aerospace sector.





This deal signals a definitive shift in the country's industrial identity, moving beyond its historical role as a licensed assembler of Russian technology to becoming a sophisticated modifier and exporter.





By integrating high-end indigenous systems into a proven airframe, India is effectively rebranding the Flanker platform for a global market.





For the Armenian Air Force, this agreement offers a lifeline and a significant capability leap. Armenia currently operates a small fleet of Russian-made Su-30SM jets, which have faced operational hurdles due to shortages of specific munitions and spare parts.





The Indian variant resolves these logistics bottlenecks by providing a comprehensive support package and a modernised suite of electronics that ensures these aircraft are combat-ready rather than grounded.





The technological centrepiece of these new fighters is the integration of the indigenous Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. This system provides superior tracking and detection ranges compared to older mechanical sets, allowing Armenian pilots to identify and engage threats earlier.





This is complemented by the Astra beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile, an Indian-developed weapon designed to engage high-manoeuvrability aerial targets at long distances, significantly enhancing Armenia’s aerial deterrence.





This export package borrows heavily from India’s "Super 30" upgrade programme, which aims to modernise its own vast fleet of Sukhois.





By offering these enhancements to Armenia, India is proving that it can successfully manage complex systems integration, combining a Russian-designed airframe with domestic sensors, avionics, and weaponry. This customisation makes the aircraft a more versatile and formidable platform than the baseline models previously available.





The deal is the latest in a series of deepening defence ties between New Delhi and Yerevan. Over the past few years, India has supplied Armenia with Akash-1S air defence systems, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, and advanced anti-drone equipment.





These sales indicate a growing strategic partnership where India acts as a reliable alternative to traditional arms suppliers, particularly in regions where geopolitical shifts are creating new security requirements.





Ultimately, the successful delivery of these fighters between 2027 and 2029 will solidify India's reputation as a serious contender in the global arms trade. It demonstrates that the Indian defence industry has matured enough to handle the entire lifecycle of a frontline fighter jet—from manufacturing and customisation to long-term maintenance and munitions supply. This transition is a key milestone in India's broader ambition to achieve self-reliance while becoming a preferred security partner on the international stage.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







