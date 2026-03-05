



The Indian Air Force confronts a pressing shortfall in fifth-generation fighter capabilities, with its squadron strength hovering around 29 to 31 against an authorised 42.





This deficit has intensified following the retirement of MiG-21s, leaving vulnerabilities amid rising threats from China's J-20 deployments and Pakistan's modernising fleet.





India's indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) remains at least a decade away, with prototypes slated for late 2026 or early 2027, first flights by 2028-29, and operational induction not before 2034-35.

Reports indicate that the IAF is pivoting towards Russia's upgraded Sukhoi Su-57M1E variant to bridge this interim gap. Sources suggest New Delhi favours this second-stage modernisation over earlier production models, pursuing acquisition via a government-to-government (G2G) framework for swift induction.





Negotiations between India and Russia are reportedly advancing to a technical stage, building on prior offers from ROSTEC and United Aircraft Corporation at events like Wings India 2026.





The Su-57M1E represents the "final form" of Russia's premier stealth fighter, addressing key criticisms of baseline variants such as engine performance and rear-aspect stealth.





It integrates the long-awaited AL-51F-1 engine, Russia's first clean-sheet fighter powerplant in over four decades, promising 15-20 per cent higher thrust, efficient supercruise at Mach 1.6, and reduced infrared signatures through redesigned 2D exhaust nozzles.

This upgrade enhances the aircraft's airframe with a widened fuselage for better supersonic stability and flatter weapon bays for improved stealth. A new advanced AESA radar, potentially influenced by Ukraine theatre experience, pairs with AI-assisted systems for rapid pre-flight checks and sensor fusion, streamlining pilot operations.





Avionics advancements include a helmet-mounted targeting system akin to those on the F-35 and J-20, projecting flight data and 360-degree situational awareness when linked to the fighter's dispersed radar suite.





Weaponry features internal carriage of R-77M long-range missiles and the upcoming Izdeliye-810, a miniaturised derivative of the R-37M with over 300km range, optimising stealthy beyond-visual-range engagements.





For India, the Su-57M1E aligns with strategic needs, offering licensed production at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited facilities alongside Su-30MKI lines, potential integration of Indian avionics, and full technology transfer.





Russia has pitched comprehensive packages including Su-35M for Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft requirements, reinforcing bilateral ties strained by past FGFA project withdrawal in 2018 over cost and tech-sharing concerns.

This G2G route circumvents lengthy tender processes like MRFA, enabling faster delivery—potentially within 3-5 years—to bolster two-front deterrence. It complements ongoing TEJAS MK-2 inductions and Rafale expansions, forming a layered force structure until AMCA matures.





Geopolitically, the move counters China's numerical superiority in fifth-generation assets while navigating U.S. F-35 overtures, which face political hurdles. Air Marshal statements underscore prioritising gap-filling without compromising AMCA as the long-term solution.

Critics highlight risks of dependency on Russian supply chains amid sanctions, though Moscow's combat-proven upgrades in Ukraine mitigate maturity doubts. Cost estimates for 36-72 units could range from $5-7 billion, balancing indigenous ambitions under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





IAF evaluations will weigh the Su-57M1E's super-manoeuvrability, multi-spectral stealth, and networked warfare prowess against AMCA synergies. As talks commence, this could mark a pragmatic interim bolstering India's air-power edge through 2035.



