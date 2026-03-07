

India stands poised to harness its dominant 25% share of global thorium reserves, transforming this abundant resource into a cornerstone of its energy future. With a target of 100 GW nuclear power capacity by 2047, the nation aims to secure energy independence and a low-carbon electricity grid. This ambitious strategy pivots on a unique three-stage nuclear program, le veraging thorium in advanced reactors to overcome uranium scarcity.





At the heart of this vision lies India's three-stage nuclear program, meticulously designed to transition from limited domestic uranium supplies to the vast thorium deposits nestled in monazite sands along its coasts. Stage one relies on pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) fuelled by natural uranium, producing plutonium as a byproduct. Stage two employs fast breeder reactors (FBRs) that use this plutonium to breed uranium-233 from thorium, multiplying fuel efficiency.





Stage three represents the pinnacle, deploying advanced heavy water reactors (AHWRs) optimised for thorium-uranium-233 cycles. These reactors promise higher efficiency and inherent safety features, such as passive cooling systems that minimise meltdown risks. Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) leads this charge, positioning India as a global frontrunner in thorium-based nuclear technology.





The scale of the target underscores its transformative potential. Current nuclear capacity hovers around 9 GW, but plans call for expansion to 100 GW by India's centenary of independence in 2047. This would meet approximately 10% of projected energy demand, slashing reliance on coal and curbing emissions in a nation where fossil fuels dominate.





A key pillar involves 54 GW from new plants spearheaded by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). These include large-scale PHWRs and light water reactors (LWRs) fuelled by imported uranium. Complementing them are small modular reactors (SMRs), offering flexibility for deployment in diverse settings.





BARC's Bharat Small Modular Reactors (BSMR-200), rated at 200 MWe, and smaller 55 MWe variants target industrial hubs, off-grid communities, and remote regions. Factory-assembled for quicker deployment, SMRs reduce construction timelines and costs compared to gigawatt-scale behemoths. Their modular design also enhances scalability, allowing incremental capacity additions.





Implementation draws robust governmental backing, evidenced by a 170% surge in nuclear budgets since 2014. NPCIL oversees fleet expansion, while public-private partnerships accelerate SMR commercialisation. Recent missions, such as the 2024 Nuclear Energy Mission, signal accelerated timelines, with prototype AHWRs slated for testing by decade's end.





Thorium's appeal stems from its abundance—India holds over 846,000 tonnes, dwarfing global uranium endowments—and superior safety profile. Unlike uranium-plutonium fuels prone to weapons proliferation, thorium cycles yield minimal long-lived waste and resist diversion for military use. This aligns seamlessly with India's non-proliferation commitments under the Nuclear Suppliers Group waiver.





Yet, challenges abound. High upfront capital costs for reactor construction deter investors, compounded by gestation periods spanning a decade or more. Heavy water production, vital for PHWRs and AHWRs, demands massive scaling—current output suffices for 10 GW but falls short for 100 GW ambitions.





Regulatory hurdles persist, including stringent safety norms post-Fukushima and public apprehensions over radiation risks. Land acquisition for coastal sites, prone to seismic activity, adds friction. Fuel fabrication for thorium cycles remains nascent, with BARC's pilot facilities yet to achieve industrial scale.





To bridge immediate gaps, India imports uranium from allies like Russia, Kazakhstan, and Canada, fuelling 14 operational reactors and seven under construction. This pragmatic blend sustains growth while thorium infrastructure matures. Innovations in fuel reprocessing and waste management further bolster viability.





Strategic imperatives amplify urgency. As climate pledges under the Paris Agreement intensify, nuclear power offers dispatchable baseload energy sans intermittency plaguing renewables. Thorium mastery could position India as an exporter of SMR technology, fostering energy diplomacy in the Global South.





Global precedents inspire confidence. China's thorium molten salt reactor trials and shipping's flirtation with nuclear propulsion echo India's path. Domestically, indigenous manufacturing—encompassing forgings, steam generators, and control systems—curbs import dependence, echoing successes in missiles and space.





Progress milestones include the Kakrapar-1 reactor's restart on imported fuel and Kalpakkam's Prototype FBR nearing criticality. By 2030, officials project 22 GW operational, ramping to 100 GW via phased SMR rollouts and AHWR fleets.





Economic multipliers beckon: each GW installed could generate thousands of high-skill jobs, from engineers to fabricators, while slashing power tariffs long-term. A low-carbon grid fortified by thorium would supercharge electrification, powering electric vehicles and data centres.





Critics highlight financing voids—trillions of rupees needed amid fiscal strains—and uranium import vulnerabilities amid geopolitical flux. Yet, green bonds, international financing from bodies like the IAEA, and risk-sharing models offer pathways.





India's nuclear odyssey, born from Homi Bhabha's vision, now converges with Atmanirbhar Bharat. By wedding geological bounty to engineering prowess, the nation charts a course toward sustainable superpower status. Success here could redefine global energy paradigms, proving thorium's viability beyond laboratory confines.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







