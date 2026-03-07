



Liftero, a Polish start-up specialising in chemical propulsion, has secured a significant contract with India's OrbitAID to supply advanced green propulsion systems for an upcoming in-orbit servicing mission.





The agreement, announced on 5 March 2026, involves Liftero providing two multi-thruster BOOSTER configurations. These will enable six degrees of freedom (6-DOF) manoeuvring, marking the first such application of a nitrous oxide (N2O)-based system in in-orbit servicing.





OrbitAID, based in India, focuses on commercial in-orbit servicing as the nation's inaugural private venture in this domain. The mission is slated for the fourth quarter of 2026, with the propulsion systems powering both the chaser and target spacecraft.





This setup will facilitate controlled proximity operations in orbit, essential for tasks like satellite refuelling and servicing to extend operational lifespans.





Tomasz Palacz, CEO and co-founder of Liftero, highlighted the partnership's pioneering nature. He noted that deploying their BOOSTER propulsion in this context proves green chemical propulsion's readiness for widespread adoption.





Palacz described the project as a major challenge with multiple industry 'firsts', underscoring its ambition for both companies.





OrbitAID's CEO, Sakthikumar R, praised the BOOSTER's versatility. He emphasised its ability to meet the spacecraft's performance needs through rapid, cost-effective customisation, even under tight deadlines.





The nitrous oxide-based system represents a 'green' alternative, aligning with efforts to reduce environmental impact in space operations.





Liftero positions itself as Poland's foremost developer of space-proven green chemical propulsion. The company is preparing for a debut on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange as part of its growth strategy.





OrbitAID's broader ambitions include establishing in-orbit fuel stations. These aim to prolong satellite viability, mitigate space debris, and promote sustainable space activities.





The deal's financial value remains undisclosed, but it signals growing international collaboration in the in-orbit servicing sector.





This partnership bridges European propulsion expertise with India's burgeoning space commercialisation efforts, potentially paving the way for more Indo-Polish ventures.





In-orbit servicing addresses key challenges in satellite operations, where fuel depletion often leads to premature decommissioning. By enabling refuelling and maintenance, missions like OrbitAID's could dramatically cut costs and debris generation.





The 6-DOF capability from Liftero's BOOSTER allows precise control in all translational and rotational axes, critical for safe docking and manipulation in microgravity.





Nitrous oxide propulsion offers advantages over traditional hydrazine systems, including lower toxicity and simpler handling, making it ideal for commercial applications.





OrbitAID's selection of Liftero underscores the Polish firm's agile development framework, capable of tailoring solutions swiftly.





As private players like OrbitAID emerge, they complement national efforts such as those by ISRO, accelerating India's space economy.





Liftero's Warsaw base and stock market plans reflect Poland's rising profile in European space tech, beyond traditional powers like France and Germany.





The Q4 2026 timeline positions this mission amid a busy launch manifest, heightening its visibility.





Success here could validate N2O propulsion for demanding roles, influencing future designs in servicing, debris removal, and assembly. Both firms expressed optimism for ongoing collaboration, hinting at expanded missions ahead.





This development bolsters global momentum towards sustainable orbit utilisation, countering the proliferation of defunct satellites.





