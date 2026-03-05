



Iranian ballistic missiles equipped with cluster munitions have targeted Israeli territory, according to Israeli military officials. This marks the first confirmed deployment of such weapons in the ongoing conflict. The development has sparked intense scrutiny over potential external involvement from nations like Russia or China.





Cluster munitions stand out as one of the most contentious armaments in modern warfare. They release dozens of smaller explosives over expansive areas, maximising destruction. Israeli sources indicate that certain Iranian cluster warheads can disperse up to 80 submunitions in mid-air, scattering lethal fragments across several kilometres.





Analysts highlight how this tactic alters the battlefield equation. Rather than a localised blast, these weapons blanket wide zones with bomblets, heightening civilian risks. Unexploded remnants linger as deadly hazards long after hostilities cease, complicating post-conflict recovery.





Questions now swirl around Iran's technical prowess in this domain. Amid repeated assassinations of its weapons scientists, suspicions mount that foreign expertise aided development. Israeli commentators point fingers at Russia and China, speculating on covert technology transfers.





In a recent strike near Tel Aviv, one such Iranian missile reportedly detonated its payload at around seven kilometres altitude. It unleashed approximately 20 submunitions over an eight-kilometre radius in central Israel. A bomblet hit a residence in Azor, south of the city, causing structural harm but no fatalities.





The broader assault inflicted wider damage. At least 12 people suffered injuries from the cluster missile incident near Tel Aviv. Since 28 February, Iranian barrages have claimed 11 Israeli lives and wounded over 1,000, per NBC News citations.





Israel's military issued stark public warnings, illustrated with graphics on unexploded submunition perils. Brigadier General Effie Defrin condemned the tactic as deliberate civilian targeting. He described Iran's regime as deploying wide-dispersal ordnance to amplify devastation.





Iran's missile offensive has persisted all week, though launch rates have varied. On 3 March, six barrages targeted Israel, matching the previous day's volume. This pales against 28 February's peak of 20 barrages in one day.





Even with reduced tempo, cluster warheads pose novel threats. Their scatter pattern over urban zones hampers interception efforts. Ground-level secondary dangers, from erratic falls to duds, multiply the hazards.





Defence estimates suggest Iran has unleashed at least five cluster missiles since Saturday, all aimed at populous regions. Two struck central Israel on Tuesday, yielding scattered damage and casualties.





Conventional ballistic missiles bear a single warhead, typically 500 to 1,000 kilograms. Cluster variants diverge sharply. They rupture mid-flight, spilling lighter bomblets—each up to seven kilograms, akin to Hamas or Hezbollah short-range rockets.





The cumulative effect dwarfs a point detonation. Submunitions fan out widely, as seen in the recent seven-kilometre altitude split covering eight kilometres. Interception mid-air exacerbates chaos: bomblets may tumble unpredictably, some exploding on contact, others lying dormant.





Unexploded ordnance represents the gravest enduring peril. Many bomblets fail initial detonation, persisting as de facto mines for years. They endanger civilians, rescuers, and infrastructure indefinitely.





Israel traces Iran's cluster debut to last June's 12-day war. Three such missiles then hit seven cities. This campaign marks their second appearance.





Analysts identify three Iranian missile families with cluster compatibility: the short-range Zolfaghar, Qadr series, and hefty Khorramshahr. The latter boasts a 2,000-kilometre range and capacity for 80 bomblets, per Iranian claims.





Tehran shrouds its cluster production in secrecy. State media touts the Qadr S as a 2,000-kilometre cluster carrier, though submunition specifics remain classified. Western reports flag Zolfaghar adaptations too.





In 2015, Iran showcased a Fateh variant with 30 submunitions, each around nine kilograms. Qiam missiles, Scud derivatives, or Khorramshahr may have featured in a 19 June 2025 strike, per New York Times analysis.





Iran also fields unguided rockets in 122mm, 240mm, and 333mm calibres. Cluster payloads for these remain unconfirmed. Open-source data from Jane's lists imported Iranian holdings: KMGU dispensers, PROSAB-250, and British BL755 cluster bombs. Stockpile sizes stay undisclosed.





Cluster munitions fuel global controversy. The 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions bans their use, production, transfer, and storage. Over 111 nations and 12 entities adhere.





Israel, Iran, and the United States stand apart as non-signatories. The issue resurfaced in 2023 when Washington armed Ukraine with clusters against Russia, which reciprocated in kind.





This escalation underscores shifting red lines in asymmetric warfare. Iran's cluster gambit not only tests Israeli defences but probes international norms on indiscriminate weaponry.





