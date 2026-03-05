



In the regular course of business, Apollo Micro Systems Limited has secured substantial orders from defence and government entities, as well as private sector firms. The aggregate value of these orders amounts to ₹73.33 crores.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has awarded contracts valued at ₹15 crores, forming a key component of the new inflows. A Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) contributed the largest share, with orders totalling ₹43.50 crores.





Additionally, the company has clinched projects worth ₹87 Lakhs from various government agencies, where it holds the L1 (lowest bidder) status. Private enterprises have placed orders amounting to ₹ 13.96 crores.





These orders encompass critical homing systems for heavyweight torpedoes, fire control systems, launchers for strategic missile programs, avionics Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) for missiles and other platforms, and cybersecurity systems for intelligence departments.





The contracts highlight Apollo Micro Systems' prowess in high-tech defence technologies, spanning advanced avionics, underwater warfare systems, and missile electronics. This diversity underscores the firm's expanding role in mission-critical applications.





With over four decades of experience, Apollo Micro Systems Limited stands as a pioneering Indian defence firm. It delivers cutting-edge technologies for national security across land, air, sea, and space domains.





The company plays a pivotal part in domestic research and manufacturing of vital systems. As one of India's leading aerospace and defence players, it actively bolsters the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Apollo Micro Systems supports essential programmes for DRDO, DPSUs, and the Armed Forces. These latest orders reinforce its strategic importance in India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The scope of the contracts signals growing trust in the company's capabilities for sophisticated systems. Homing mechanisms for heavyweight torpedoes enhance naval underwater combat effectiveness.





Fire control systems improve precision in weapon deployment across platforms. Launchers for strategic missile programmes are integral to long-range deterrence architectures.





Avionic LRUs ensure reliable performance in missiles and diverse defence platforms. Cybersecurity solutions for intelligence agencies safeguard sensitive operations against digital threats.





This order influx demonstrates Apollo Micro Systems' versatility in addressing multifaceted defence needs. It aligns with India's focus on indigenous production of advanced weaponry.





The firm's track record positions it as a reliable partner for high-stakes projects. Continued execution of these contracts could further solidify its market standing.





Agencies







