



India is set to allocate ₹1,500 crore for its ambitious first Venus mission, named Shukrayaan-1 often referred to as a "Shukra Graha", aimed at probing the planet's atmosphere and its historical influence on Earth over millennia.





Dr Nilesh Desai, Director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Ahmedabad, shared these details during an interaction with a delegation of media personnel from Jammu and Kashmir on 6 March.





The funding, earmarked by the Ministry of Atomic Energy and Space Research, underscores the government's commitment to planetary exploration. ISRO teams have already commenced preliminary work on the mission.





Some Members of Parliament raised concerns over the substantial outlay, citing Venus's hostile environment dominated by gases such as helium and carbon dioxide. Government officials countered that understanding Venus's impact on Earth and studying the planet is essential.





Dr Desai highlighted Venus's unique characteristics: it rotates far more slowly than Earth, with one day there equivalent to 243 Earth days. Its atmosphere features thick clouds of carbon dioxide and sulphuric acid, posing significant challenges for study.





Turning to ISRO's broader funding landscape, Dr Desai noted that the space research budget, previously just 1.5% of India's total national expenditure, has risen to 2.5% under the Modi administration, reflecting heightened recognition of its strategic value.





He compared this to leading spacefaring nations like the US, China, and Japan, which devote larger shares of their budgets to such endeavours. India prioritises defence, education, and agriculture, yet Dr Desai urged elevating space allocation to 5-7%, or even 10%, to remain competitive.





ISRO operates from 23 centres nationwide, with key hubs including the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Ahmedabad, facilities in Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sriharikota. The agency is presently engaged in 230 projects spanning the globe.





Collaborations extend to international partners, notably NASA on select initiatives, alongside engagements with other countries, amplifying India's role in global space research.





Dr Desai also discussed the forthcoming Mars mission, emphasising that landing on the Red Planet is simpler than on the Moon due to Mars's relatively flat terrain, in contrast to the Moon's vast craters.





He recounted challenges from Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3, particularly the Vikram lander's touchdown at the lunar south pole amid temperatures plummeting to nearly -200°C, which temporarily disabled several instruments. Engineers exerted considerable effort to restore functionality.





The Mars venture, an unmanned endeavour targeting the solar system's second-smallest planet—known for its iron oxide-rich surface—will dispatch an orbiter, lander, and rover. The journey from Earth will span at least ten months, with scientists already advancing preparations.





In a pivotal policy shift, the Modi government is emulating the US model by integrating private sector players into space research. New space regulations have been established, and a dedicated Space Regulatory Authority is in formation.





Public funds will strategically support this expansion, broadening the horizons of Indian space endeavours and fostering innovation through public-private synergy.





Agencies







