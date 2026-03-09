



India and Seychelles have launched the 11th edition of their biennial joint military exercise, Exercise Lamitiye 2026, underscoring deepening defence ties in the Indian Ocean region.





A tri-service contingent from the Indian armed forces departed New Delhi on Monday to participate alongside Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) troops from 9 to 20 March at the Seychelles Defence Academy.





The term 'Lamitiye' translates to 'friendship' in the Creole language, reflecting the exercise's ethos of fostering camaraderie since its inception in 2001.





This year's iteration marks a notable milestone as it features participation from all three branches of the Indian military for the first time. The Indian contingent includes personnel from the Assam Regiment, alongside elements from the Indian Navy—represented by INS Trikand—and the Indian Air Force, which has deployed a C-130 aircraft.





The exercise aims to bolster synergy and interoperability between the two militaries, particularly in sub-conventional operations within semi-urban environments. It also emphasises cooperation during peacekeeping missions, aligning with broader bilateral defence objectives.





Participants will engage in joint training, planning, and execution of tactical drills to neutralise potential threats in semi-urban settings. These drills will leverage new-generation equipment and technology, enabling both sides to showcase advanced capabilities.





The 12-day program encompasses a diverse range of activities, including field training exercises, combat discussions, case studies, lectures, and demonstrations. It will culminate in a two-day validation exercise to assess acquired skills and operational cohesion.





Beyond tactical proficiency, the exercise seeks to promote bilateral military relations by facilitating the exchange of skills, experiences, and best practices. This interaction is expected to enhance mutual understanding and reinforce jointness among the troops.





In the strategic context of the Indian Ocean, such initiatives gain added significance amid evolving regional security dynamics. Exercise Lamitiye strengthens India's defence footprint in the archipelago nation, vital for maritime security and countering non-traditional threats.





The Indian contingent's arrival in Seychelles signals the prompt commencement of activities, with both forces poised to derive substantial benefits from this platform for interoperability.





Overall, the exercise will contribute immensely to developing shared operational perspectives, magnifying defence cooperation between India and Seychelles.





PTI











