



Exercise Kharga Shakti 2026 has drawn to a triumphant close, marking a pivotal milestone in the Indian Army's operational evolution. Conducted under the aegis of the Kharga Corps, this intensive training cycle pushed formations to their limits across a spectrum of contemporary battlefield challenges.





The exercise validated the Corps' combat readiness with unflinching precision, simulating high-stakes scenarios that mirror real-world threats along India's western frontiers.





At its core, Kharga Shakti emphasised high-mobility manoeuvres, enabling rapid redeployment of armoured and mechanised units over vast terrains.





Troops executed fluid advances under simulated enemy fire, leveraging advanced reconnaissance to outpace adversaries.





This agility underscores the Corps' capacity to seize initiative in fluid operational environments, a critical edge against numerically superior foes.





Precision firepower formed the exercise's backbone, with integrated artillery and missile systems delivering devastating strikes on mock targets. Regiments fired BrahMos extended-range missiles and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, achieving pinpoint accuracy even amidst electronic warfare disruptions. Such capabilities affirm India's shift towards network-centric warfare, where lethality is amplified by real-time data fusion.





Unmanned aerial systems (UAS) played a starring role, providing persistent ISR that transformed situational awareness. Drones like the Heron TP and indigenous TAPAS-BH-201 loitered overhead, feeding live intelligence to ground commanders. This UAS-enabled dominance allowed for proactive targeting, neutralising threats before they materialised and highlighting the Corps' embrace of unmanned superiority.





Counter-UAS measures proved equally robust, with layered electronic warfare assets jamming hostile drones mid-flight. Systems such as the Indian Army's indigenous CUAS networks intercepted swarms in realistic scenarios, employing directed energy and kinetic interceptors. These drills exposed vulnerabilities in adversary drone tactics, bolstering India's defences against asymmetric aerial incursions.





Layered air defence architecture shielded the manoeuvring forces, integrating Akash-NG surface-to-air missiles with SpyDer systems and indigenous QRSAMs. Exercises simulated ballistic missile salvos and low-level raids, where interceptors achieved near-perfect engagement rates. This multi-tiered umbrella ensures survivability, deterring aerial aggression from across borders.





Jointmanship with the Indian Air Force elevated the exercise to new heights, featuring seamless air-land integration. Rafale jets and Su-30MKI fighters provided close air support, synchronised with ground strikes via datalinks. Apache attack helicopters conducted armed reconnaissance, while C-17 Globemasters simulated rapid troop insertions. This synergy exemplifies the Western Command's tri-service cohesion.





Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command, lauded the troops' professionalism and technological infusion. He highlighted their operational clarity in transitioning from peacetime deterrence to high-intensity combat. "The Kharga Corps stands as an unbreakable shield," he remarked, reaffirming the Command's pledge of assured victory against any aggressor.





The exercise's timing, mere months after regional tensions, sends an unequivocal message to India's adversaries. Pakistan's fielding of Turkish drones and China's border provocations find stark ripostes in Kharga Shakti's outcomes. Indigenous systems like the Zorawar light tank and Project Kusha missile defence shone through, signalling self-reliance amid global supply chain uncertainties.





Technological integration extended to AI-driven battle management systems, which optimised command decisions under information overload. Cyber defence teams thwarted simulated hacks, while loitering munitions like the ALS-50 executed precision kills. These elements position the Kharga Corps at the vanguard of fourth-generation warfare.





Logistical prowess underpinned the drills, with fuel convoys and supply chains operating under contested skies. Night operations tested thermal imaging and NVG-equipped units, ensuring 24/7 readiness. Medical evacuation chains, powered by Advanced Light Helicopters, minimised simulated casualties, reflecting holistic warfighting doctrine.





Kharga Shakti 2026 thus transcends mere training; it is a strategic proclamation. The Kharga Corps emerges battle-hardened, technologically ascendant, and jointly proficient—poised to deliver decisive retribution. For enemies eyeing India's resolve, the message is clear: provocation invites overwhelming response.





PTI







