



Ahmedabad-based PierSight has successfully completed testing of its Varuna 2.0 satellite's reflect-array antenna at ISRO's Compact Antenna Test Range Facility (CATF) in Ahmedabad. This milestone marks a significant step forward for India's burgeoning private space sector.





The Varuna 2.0 satellite, designed for maritime surveillance, relies on advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology to deliver high-resolution imaging. Its reflectarray antenna plays a pivotal role, enabling precise beam steering and efficient signal transmission even in challenging orbital conditions.





Testing at ISRO's CATF—a state-of-the-art facility equipped with precision measurement tools—validated the antenna's performance across key parameters. Engineers subjected the antenna to rigorous evaluations, including gain measurements, beamwidth analysis, and sidelobe suppression tests. Results confirmed exceptional efficiency, with the reflectarray achieving over 50% aperture efficiency, surpassing initial design targets.





This lightweight, flat-panel design eliminates the need for bulky parabolic dishes, reducing satellite mass and launch costs. PierSight, founded in 2020, specialises in Earth observation satellites tailored for defence and maritime applications. The company has rapidly scaled, securing funding from investors like IDFC Parampara and Inflection Point Ventures.





Varuna 2.0 builds on the success of its predecessor, Varuna 1.0, which demonstrated India's first privately developed SAR payload in orbit. Integration with the satellite bus is now underway, paving the way for a planned launch aboard ISRO's SSLV or GSLV rockets by late 2026. This collaboration with ISRO underscores the growing synergy between public institutions and private innovators in India's space ecosystem.





ISRO's CATF, operational since 2018, provides compact yet highly accurate testing for antennas up to 3 metres in diameter. PierSight leveraged the facility's far-field simulation capabilities to replicate space-like conditions on the ground. The tests also verified the antenna's resilience to thermal variations and mechanical vibrations expected during launch. Data from the trials will inform final optimisations, ensuring compliance with international standards for space-qualified hardware.





For India's defence sector, Varuna 2.0 promises real-time monitoring of exclusive economic zones, piracy threats, and adversarial naval movements. Its X-band SAR can penetrate clouds and operate at night, offering persistent surveillance critical for strategic maritime security.





PierSight aims to deploy a constellation of such satellites, creating a robust network for persistent coverage over the Indian Ocean Region. This development aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, promoting indigenous manufacturing of satellite components.





Local production of the reflect-array—leveraging planar PCB fabrication—cuts dependency on foreign suppliers and accelerates iteration cycles. Experts hail the achievement as a testament to India's maturing SAR expertise, once dominated by global players like Capella Space and ICEYE.





PierSight's CEO noted that the successful tests de-risk the mission, boosting confidence among strategic partners in defence and intelligence agencies. Future iterations may incorporate AI-driven beamforming for adaptive targeting of dynamic maritime targets.





As India eyes enhanced space-based intelligence amid regional tensions, PierSight's progress signals a new era of private-sector contributions. The company now focuses on payload integration and environmental testing ahead of orbital deployment.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







