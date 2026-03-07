



The Ministry of Defence’s proposal to introduce a Low-Cost Capital Acquisition route under the draft Defence Acquisition Procedure 2026 marks a significant evolution in India’s procurement architecture.





The focus of this mechanism is squarely on indigenous, innovative and relatively low-cost technologies that often struggle to cross the “valley of death” between prototype and full-scale induction.





By configuring a separate route with clearly defined financial caps and a simplified pathway, the MoD is signalling its intent to move from slow, episodic adoption of new capabilities to a more responsive, technology‑driven procurement culture.





Under this Low-Cost Capital Acquisition, or LCCA, framework, each project will be subject to a cap of ₹75 crore, with an overall aggregate ceiling of ₹2,000 crore. This relatively modest financial envelope is deliberate: it defines LCCA as a niche, agile mechanism rather than a replacement for traditional, high‑value capital procurements. It is tailored to smaller, faster decisions where the risk is manageable, the technology cycle is short, and the focus is on experimentation, spiral development and early fielding of new solutions.





The primary purpose of LCCA is to bridge the persistent gap between prototype development and bulk procurement. India’s ecosystem of start-ups, MSMEs and R&D entities has begun producing a stream of promising defence technologies, but many of these stall after the demonstration stage because existing capital acquisition categories are cumbersome, lengthy and risk‑averse.





LCCA aims to provide a structured way to acquire limited numbers of such systems, deploy them operationally, and generate user feedback and confidence before committing to long‑term, large‑scale orders.





In practical terms, the LCCA route will support the procurement of limited quantities of indigenous equipment for evaluation, operational trials and initial deployment. This can include experimental units, early operational capability batches, or technology demonstrators that have matured beyond the lab but are not yet ready for Long Term Bulk Acquisition.





For example, a small batch of swarming drones, loitering munitions, AI‑enabled surveillance systems or counter‑UAS solutions could be acquired rapidly under LCCA for field trials in realistic operational environments.





By design, LCCA complements rather than competes with existing innovation schemes like iDEX and the Make categories. These frameworks focus heavily on funding development and prototyping, whereas LCCA specifically targets the “post‑prototype” phase where the Services need a rapid but structured mechanism to buy and use these solutions in limited numbers. In doing so, it closes a critical loop: from concept and funding, through development and trials, to initial operational deployment and eventual large‑scale induction under standard capital acquisition categories.





The limitations built into LCCA are as important as its enablers. The per‑project cap of ₹75 crore encourages disciplined scoping and prioritisation; only those technologies that can deliver tangible, near‑term capability impact within this envelope will be considered.





The aggregate cap of ₹2,000 crore ensures that LCCA remains a controlled experiment in agile procurement rather than an unbounded expenditure line. This financial discipline is intended to reassure stakeholders that innovation and speed will be pursued without undermining fiscal prudence or oversight.





Strategically, the LCCA initiative is closely aligned with the broader Atmanirbhar Bharat agenda in defence. By privileging indigenous solutions and creating a clear path for their early adoption, it strengthens domestic design and manufacturing ecosystems. Indian firms, particularly start-ups and MSMEs, gain not only revenue but also crucial reference orders and user feedback, enabling them to iterate products, improve reliability and compete more effectively, both in future domestic tenders and in export markets.





For the armed forces, LCCA promises a more dynamic capability development trajectory. Rather than waiting several years for large‑scale contracts to fructify, the Services can rapidly induct small numbers of emerging technologies, test them under real operational conditions and refine their concepts of operations.





This iterative approach is particularly valuable in domains where the pace of change is high, such as unmanned systems, cyber defence, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, space support systems and advanced sensors.





The LCCA provision also recognises the need for short‑cycle technology items that may have limited life spans but high near‑term utility. Systems in the digital, software‑defined and AI‑enabled categories often become obsolete in a matter of years, not decades.





A procurement framework that allows small, frequent acquisitions of such items matches the technology refresh cycle far better than traditional, long‑duration capital projects. This, in turn, helps maintain qualitative edge in high‑velocity domains.





The draft DAP 2026, within which LCCA is being proposed, includes several complementary reforms that together aim to transform India’s defence procurement landscape. Among these are proposals for two‑stage trials, where equipment can be progressively evaluated and refined rather than subjected to a single, rigid, all‑or‑nothing test sequence.





This supports a more iterative and collaborative relationship between user and industry, particularly beneficial for emerging technologies where requirements can evolve as operational understanding deepens.





Another proposed feature is the Long Term Bulk Acquisition framework, which seeks to provide visibility and predictability for large‑scale procurements over extended periods. When viewed together with LCCA, LTBA enables a two‑step pathway: initial induction of limited quantities under LCCA for evaluation and concept validation, followed by scaled‑up acquisition under LTBA once performance, reliability and doctrine have been proven. This creates a coherent pipeline from innovation to mass fielding.





The assurance of 5‑year orders for iDEX and Make projects, as envisaged in the draft DAP 2026, further reinforces this pipeline. Developers and manufacturers gain the confidence that successful prototypes will not face an endlessly delayed path to market.





LCCA can serve as a practical bridge in this ecosystem, enabling those first operational orders that validate technology, de‑risk larger investments, and justify the establishment of production capacities, supply chains and support infrastructure.





Operationally, the introduction of LCCA can accelerate the Services’ ability to respond to emerging threat patterns and tactical requirements. In an environment where adversaries are rapidly deploying new technologies, from low‑cost drones to sophisticated electronic warfare tools, the ability to induct and iterate counter‑technologies quickly is vital.





LCCA gives the Services a sanctioned route to move at this pace without having to force innovative projects into ill‑suited legacy procurement templates.





From an institutional perspective, implementation will require clear definition of processes, responsibilities and timelines under the LCCA route. Decision‑making thresholds, evaluation criteria, and post‑induction assessment mechanisms will need to be codified in the final DAP 2026.





The MoD and the Services will also have to ensure that LCCA is not burdened with the same procedural overheads that it is meant to circumvent, while still maintaining transparency, competition where feasible, and auditability.





For industry, especially smaller players, the success of LCCA will hinge on clarity of eligibility, alignment with existing innovation programs and predictability of demand. To fully realise the benefits, the MoD may need to issue indicative lists of priority technology areas, conduct outreach to innovators and streamline documentation requirements. Clear communication that LCCA is focused on indigenous content will further incentivise domestic design, IP creation and local value addition.





In essence, Low-Cost Capital Acquisition under the draft DAP 2026 represents a deliberate shift towards a more agile, risk‑tolerant and innovation‑friendly procurement mindset within the Indian defence establishment.





While its monetary scale is limited by design, its strategic impact could be disproportionate if it successfully nurtures a culture of experimentation, short‑cycle capability upgrades and sustained engagement with the country’s growing defence innovation ecosystem.





As the draft moves through consultations and refinement, the eventual operationalisation of LCCA will be closely watched by both the Services and industry as a bellwether of India’s seriousness about marrying Atmanirbhar Bharat with genuinely modern acquisition practices.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







