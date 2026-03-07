



Solar Defence & Aerospace Limited (SDAL), a key subsidiary of the Solar Group, has unveiled a monumental ₹12,800 crore facility in the Multi-modal International Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN), according to a report by Nagpur Times.





This ambitious project, valued at over $1.4 billion, positions Nagpur as a pivotal centre for India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. Focused primarily on drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and robotics, the facility promises to revolutionise indigenous production capabilities.





The investment aligns seamlessly with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasising self-reliance in critical defence technologies. By establishing a state-of-the-art production hub, SDAL aims to reduce dependence on foreign imports for advanced aerial systems. The facility's scale underscores the growing private sector role in bolstering national security infrastructure.





At the heart of the project lies an expansive production capacity for manufacturing, testing, and evaluating cutting-edge UAVs and loitering munitions. These systems represent the forefront of modern warfare, offering precision strike capabilities and persistent surveillance. Loitering munitions, in particular, function as recoverable kamikaze drones, enhancing tactical flexibility for the Indian armed forces.





A standout feature is the dedicated 1.25-km runway designed specifically for testing Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones.





This infrastructure will enable real-world flight trials, ensuring that prototypes meet rigorous performance standards before deployment. MALE drones, capable of operating at altitudes up to 30,000 feet for over 24 hours, are vital for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.





The facility's strategic focus extends to weaponised UAVs, with plans to develop platforms that integrate advanced sensors, electro-optical systems, and precision-guided munitions.





Nagpur's emergence as a hub for such technologies could catalyse a cluster effect, attracting ancillary industries and fostering innovation in aerospace engineering. This development mirrors global trends where drone hubs like those in the US and Israel drive military exports.





Economically, the project is poised to generate over 6,800 direct and indirect jobs, injecting vitality into Maharashtra's industrial landscape. Skilled roles in engineering, avionics, software development, and manufacturing will empower local talent, particularly from engineering institutions in the region. This job creation aligns with government efforts to skill youth for high-tech defence sectors.





The broader ₹12,870 crore investment encompasses a comprehensive defence and aerospace park, incorporating research and development centres alongside production lines. This integrated ecosystem will support not only UAVs but also robotics for ground-based applications, such as autonomous vehicles and counter-drone systems. Synergies with Solar Group's existing expertise in explosives and propellants will further enhance munitions integration.





India's drone sector has witnessed exponential growth, propelled by recent policy reforms like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and liberalised drone rules. SDAL's entry intensifies competition among private players like IdeaForge and Adani Defence, spurring innovation and cost efficiencies. The facility could position India as a global exporter of affordable, combat-proven UAVs.





This initiative strengthens India's deterrence posture amid rising tensions along its borders. MALE drones and loitering munitions offer asymmetric advantages against numerically superior adversaries, complementing systems like the indigenous Nagastra-1. Integration with platforms such as the Tapas BH-201 will accelerate operational readiness for the Indian Air Force and Army.





SDAL's MIHAN venture marks a transformative leap for India's defence manufacturing. By nurturing homegrown UAV prowess, it not only fortifies national security but also elevates Nagpur's stature on the global aerospace map, heralding a new era of technological sovereignty.





