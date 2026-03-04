



Dynamatic Technologies, the Bangalore-based precision engineering major, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the French aerospace giant Hutchinson to cooperate on advanced Aerostructures.





This strategic partnership, announced on 3 March 2026, aims to integrate Hutchinson’s world-class expertise in composite and multi-material systems with Dynamatic’s established prowess in complex metallic aero-structures.





By combining these two distinct material specialities, the companies intend to position themselves as a "one-stop" strategic partner for global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Airbus, Boeing, and Dassault.





The collaboration represents a significant shift in the aerospace supply chain, offering a unified solution for the next generation of aircraft. Traditionally, metallic and composite components are sourced through separate channels; however, this alliance allows for "value engineering" where parts can be designed and manufactured as integrated systems.





This approach is expected to assist global OEMs in meeting demanding requirements for weight reduction, fuel efficiency, and structural durability while accelerating product development cycles within the Indian manufacturing ecosystem.





With our combined expertise across metallics and composites, this is a game-changing collaboration which will boost Indian aerospace capabilities.#MakeInIndia#IndiaFrancePartnership https://t.co/n58CUZsuFS — ᴜᴅᴀʏᴀɴᴛ ᴛᴏʙʏ ᴍᴀʟʜᴏᴜᴛʀᴀ 🇮🇳✨️ (@UTobyM) March 3, 2026





Operationalisation of the agreement has begun immediately with a "tit-for-tat" exchange of initial work packages. Dynamatic has awarded Hutchinson its first composite parts contract, while Hutchinson has granted Dynamatic a multi-year metallic parts package.





These first contracts serve as a functional foundation for the partnership, allowing both entities to synchronise their quality standards and production timelines. The joint venture is particularly focused on supporting the rapid ramp-up of narrow-body aircraft programs, which are currently facing global supply chain bottlenecks.





For Hutchinson, a group with a €5 billion turnover and a presence in 25 countries, the deal provides a deeper industrial footprint in India’s fast-growing aerospace market. Hélène Moreau-Leroy, Chairman and CEO of Hutchinson, noted that the cooperation brings industrial competitiveness and high-level expertise to complex aircraft programs.





By leveraging Dynamatic’s local infrastructure at the KIADB Aerospace Park in Bangalore, Hutchinson can better serve its global clients who are increasingly looking to India as a strategic manufacturing hub under the "Make in India" initiative.





Dynamatic Technologies, already a Tier-1 supplier to Airbus for the A220 door program and a key partner for Boeing’s Chinook and P-8 programs, sees this as a transformative move. CEO Udayant Malhoutra described the agreement as combining "the best of both worlds," enabling the company to move beyond its traditional metallic core into high-performance composites.





This evolution is critical as the aerospace industry moves toward hybrid structures that utilise carbon-fibre-reinforced polymers (CFRP) alongside advanced aluminium and titanium alloys for critical flight structures.





The alliance is set to play a pivotal role in the broader Indian aerospace landscape, which is currently undergoing a structural re-rating by global aviation leaders. As India emerges not just as a consumer of aircraft but as a sophisticated manufacturing base, partnerships like Dynamatic-Hutchinson provide the technical depth required to handle "Class-1" flight-critical assemblies.





This cooperation is expected to create high-skilled employment and foster a more resilient domestic aerospace ecosystem capable of supporting the world's most advanced aviation platforms.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







