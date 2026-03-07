



General Romeo S Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, addressed escalating tensions in the South China Sea during an interview with Firstpost's Anmol Singla on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi.





He highlighted persistent aggressive actions by Chinese Coast Guard vessels, including water cannon attacks on Filipino fishermen and attempts to block Philippine navy ships within Manila's exclusive economic zone.





Brawner described these incidents as manifestations of China's expansionist ambitions, rooted in its controversial nine-dash line claim that seeks dominance over vast portions of the South China Sea. To counter this, the Philippines has intensified multilateral cooperation with allies such as the United States, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, and notably India.





Joint freedom-of-navigation operations have become a key strategy, with Brawner recounting his direct request to India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan for participation, resulting in Indian naval ships joining exercises in the region just four months later.





This collaboration underscores a growing strategic alignment in the Indo-Pacific, where the Philippines asserts its sovereign rights despite daily bullying tactics from Beijing.





Amid the second Trump administration's emphasis on the first island chain—including the Philippines—Brawner expressed confidence in the enduring US-Philippines mutual defence treaty, which obliges Washington to support Manila in case of attack.





He noted that while President Trump urges allies to contribute more, the Philippines remains a priority in US Indo-Pacific strategy, with no diminishment of support for Taiwan but heightened focus on Manila's frontline position.





Turning to India-Philippines defence ties, Brawner praised the successful acquisition and delivery of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile systems, marking India's largest defence export deal worth $375 million signed in 2022, with the second batch shipped by sea in 2025.





India has reaffirmed commitments for further deliveries and explored follow-on orders, alongside technical assistance for Philippine submarine infrastructure, including ship design, naval training, and base development.





The general revealed that Manila is actively exploring additional procurements from India, encompassing helicopters, aircraft, and submarines to modernise its ageing fleet. During his tenure as Philippine Army chief, Brawner considered Indian helicopters to expand the fleet, referencing ongoing interests in platforms like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) maritime variants.





Prospects for India's TEJAS fighter aircraft are also under consideration, aligning with the Philippines' Horizon modernisation program aimed at acquiring multi-role fighters, warships, and enhanced missile defences. Brawner emphasised opportunities beyond procurement, including joint manufacturing, technology transfer, and local production to bolster the Philippines' defence industry.





The potential purchase of Indian-made submarines would represent a significant leap in Manila’s underwater warfare capabilities. This interest signifies a strategic shift as the Philippines looks beyond traditional Western suppliers to diversify its arsenal with high-tech Indian equipment.





These developments follow landmark joint naval drills between India and the Philippines in the South China Sea in 2025, the first of their kind, which drew shadowing by Chinese vessels but proceeded successfully. Brawner's participation in the Raisina Dialogue—AFP's first—proposed expanding the 'Squad' grouping to include India and South Korea, further cementing ties.





In a broader context, Brawner voiced concerns over West Asia hostilities affecting over two million Filipinos in the Middle East, Israel, and Gulf states, with rising fuel prices already impacting the Philippine economy. He hoped for a swift resolution to avert global economic fallout, while drawing lessons for Philippine defence planning.





This interview signals a pivotal phase in India-Philippines strategic partnership, driven by shared maritime challenges and mutual interests in countering expansionism, with potential for deepened industrial collaboration. As Manila accelerates military modernisation, Indian platforms offer cost-effective, proven solutions tailored to archipelagic defence needs.





