



Airbus has inaugurated a state-of-the-art technology centre in Bangalore, marking a significant step forward in bolstering its engineering prowess, digital innovation, and technical expertise. This facility underpins the company's global aircraft programs and bolsters the aviation maintenance sector.





The Airbus India Technology Centre stands as one of the original equipment manufacturer's (OEM) largest engineering and digital hubs outside Europe. Covering an expansive 8,80,000 square feet, it has the capacity to accommodate approximately 5,000 employees.





This centre consolidates key functions including engineering, digital transformation, customer services, and procurement. By uniting these operations under one roof, it fosters a collaborative environment that supports Airbus's worldwide activities.





The initiative reinforces Airbus's enduring commitment to India's "Make in India" campaign. Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, highlighted that the centre will expand engineering and innovation capabilities while enhancing customer services and procurement operations.





Engineers stationed at the facility will contribute across the full lifecycle of Airbus aircraft and helicopter programs. Their roles encompass design and development, fleet maintenance, upgrades, and performance optimisation.





Increasingly, their efforts integrate cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, and digital engineering platforms. These tools are proving indispensable for contemporary aircraft maintenance and fleet management.





Beyond core engineering, the centre aims to fortify India's aviation talent pool, with a focus on aircraft maintenance engineering and technical services. It serves as a platform for Indian professionals to engage with global aircraft programs, advanced maintenance technologies, and intricate engineering challenges.





India's civil aviation sector ranks among the world's fastest-growing markets. Projections indicate a substantial surge in the country's aircraft fleet over the next decade, necessitating thousands of additional maintenance engineers, technicians, and aviation specialists.





These professionals will be essential for sustaining both domestic and international maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations. The Bangalore centre positions Airbus to address this talent gap effectively.





The facility will house a local branch of Airbus Leadership University. This institution will deliver specialised training and professional development programs, grooming the next cadre of aerospace engineers, technical managers, and industry leaders.





A dedicated customer services centre within the campus will extend technical support to Airbus operators globally. Services will include flight-hour support programs, maintenance advisory, and technical troubleshooting, all aimed at upholding operational reliability and minimising aircraft downtime.





The hub will also assume a pivotal role in Airbus's procurement and supply chain activities in India. It will streamline sourcing and manufacturing efforts, capitalising on the country's burgeoning industrial capabilities.





Airbus has markedly increased its procurement presence in India in recent years. Annual sourcing has risen from around $500 million in 2019 to over $1.5 billion, with expectations to surpass $2 billion by decade's end.





More than 100 Indian suppliers now integrate into Airbus's global supply chain. They manufacture vital components such as flap track beams, passenger doors, and helicopter fuselages.





Indian manufacturing further supports flagship Airbus programs. Notable examples include the C295 military transport aircraft assembly line in Vadodara and the H125 helicopter final assembly line in Vemagal, near Bangalore.





This development not only amplifies Airbus's footprint in India but also aligns with the nation's ambitions in aerospace and defence manufacturing. It promises long-term economic benefits through job creation, skill enhancement, and deepened industrial partnerships.





