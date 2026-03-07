



In a stunning political earthquake, Rashtriya Swatantrata Party (RSP) leader Balendra Shah, popularly known as 'Balen', has decisively defeated Nepal's four-time Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli in the Jhapa-5 constituency.





The Election Commission confirmed Balen's victory by a massive margin of approximately 50,000 votes, marking one of the most significant upsets in Nepal's recent electoral history.





Balen, a 35-year-old former rapper and ex-Mayor of Kathmandu, secured 68,348 votes against Oli's mere 18,734. This triumph catapults the youthful politician, who is RSP's prime ministerial candidate, into the national spotlight as a symbol of generational revolt.





The vote count reflects broader momentum for RSP, which had clinched 62 seats out of 78 declared results by 6 pm, while leading in an additional 60 constituencies. This surge positions the party as a frontrunner in Nepal's 275-member House of Representatives.





Oli, aged 74 and the veteran leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) or CPN-UML, had been projected as his party's prime ministerial hopeful. His crushing defeat in Jhapa-5, a traditional UML stronghold, underscores voter disillusionment with established figures amid persistent economic woes and governance failures.





Nepal's general elections, held on Thursday, represent the first nationwide poll since last year's explosive Gen Z-led protests. Those street demonstrations, often violent, demanded radical change: an end to entrenched corruption, nepotism, and the dominance of ageing politicians who have long monopolised power.





The protests, fuelled by social media and youth frustration over unemployment, inflation, and cronyism, toppled the previous coalition government and forced fresh elections. Balen's rise embodies this 'generational change' mantra, resonating with voters weary of the same faces recycling through Kathmandu's power corridors.





As Kathmandu's Mayor from 2022 to 2025, Balen gained fame for his no-nonsense approach to urban governance, tackling potholes, waste management, and traffic chaos with viral social media updates and direct action. His background as a rapper—known for hip-hop tracks critiquing corruption—lent him street credibility that translated seamlessly into national politics.





RSP, founded in 2022 amid anti-establishment fervour, positions itself as an outsider force advocating transparency, youth empowerment, and decentralised governance. Balen's campaign emphasised anti-corruption pledges, job creation for the under-30 demographic (Nepal's largest voting bloc), and leveraging technology for efficient administration.





In contrast, Oli's CPN-UML campaigned on stability and pro-China infrastructure ties, but struggled against accusations of power hunger. Oli himself has served four stints as Prime Minister since 2015, often amid coalition intrigue and constitutional tussles that alienated moderates.





Early trends suggest RSP could secure over 100 seats, potentially forcing coalitions with centrist or ethnic parties. This would disrupt the bipolar UML-Maoist dominance that has defined Nepali politics since the 2008 monarchy's end.





For India, Nepal's southern neighbour, Balen's ascent carries strategic weight. Kathmandu's volatile politics influence border security, trade via Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and hydropower deals critical for energy-starved northern India. RSP's neutral, youth-centric platform may stabilise ties, contrasting Oli's occasional pro-Beijing tilts that irked New Delhi.





Regionally, the result echoes youth-driven shifts elsewhere in South Asia, from Pakistan's PTI surges to Bangladesh's student protests. In landlocked Nepal, where remittances fund half the economy, Balen's focus on digital skills and overseas job protections could reshape migration patterns.





As results trickle in from remote Himalayan districts, all eyes remain on whether RSP can convert leads into a governing majority. Balen's victory speech hailed it as 'the people's mandate against dynasty politics', vowing a 'corruption-free Nepal 2.0'.





Yet challenges loom: coalition-building in fragmented polls, managing ethnic demands from Madhesi and Janajati groups, and delivering on ambitious reforms amid fiscal constraints. For now, the rapper-turned-rebel has rewritten Nepal's script.





PTI







