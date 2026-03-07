



Russia has announced that it will no longer disclose quantitative data on its crude oil exports to India, citing the presence of “too many ill-wishers” who might exploit such information.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement after being asked about reports in Indian media suggesting that Moscow could deliver as much as 22 million barrels of crude in a single week.





He firmly rejected the idea of sharing figures, stressing that Russia’s energy dealings are sensitive in the current geopolitical climate.





The decision comes at a time when Russian oil flows to India and China are reportedly increasing. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has declared that Moscow is ready to ramp up supplies to both countries, particularly as they face disruptions in the global energy market.





Strikes on Iran by US and Israeli forces, coupled with Tehran’s retaliatory actions that have effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, have heightened concerns about oil transit routes and availability.





On Thursday, Russian state television broadcast a map showing tankers moving from the Arabian Sea towards India’s eastern refineries, underlining Moscow’s intent to strengthen its energy partnership with New Delhi.





This visual demonstration was seen as a signal of Russia’s readiness to bypass traditional routes and ensure deliveries despite mounting regional instability.





Meanwhile, Washington has introduced a temporary measure to ease India’s access to Russian crude. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that a 30-day waiver has been granted to Indian refiners, allowing them to purchase Russian oil despite ongoing sanctions.





This move reflects the complex balancing act the United States faces in managing its strategic interests in West Asia while accommodating India’s energy needs.





The interplay of these developments highlights the shifting dynamics of global energy politics. Russia’s refusal to disclose export data underscores its determination to shield its trade flows from scrutiny, while India finds itself navigating between its reliance on Russian energy and the pressures of Western sanctions.





The situation also illustrates how regional conflicts can ripple across global markets, reshaping alliances and strategies in the energy sector.





