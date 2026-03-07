



India has firmly asserted its sovereign right to procure Russian oil without seeking permission from any foreign power, emphasising that its energy decisions are driven solely by national needs.





Senior government officials dismissed claims by opposition parties that the country requires external approval, particularly amid ongoing US sanctions.





This stance comes as the United States issued a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, against the backdrop of escalating tensions with Iran.





The waiver, while welcomed as a removal of procedural friction, does not dictate India's energy policy, officials clarified. India's approach is guided by the 'energy trilemma' of affordability, availability, and sustainability, ensuring stable fuel supply for households.





No petrol pumps have run dry in the past 12 years, underscoring the robustness of the nation's energy preparedness.





Government functionaries highlighted India's substantial buffer stocks, exceeding 250 million barrels of crude oil and refined products. This equates to 7-8 weeks of supply, distributed across strategic reserves, storage tanks, pipelines, terminals, and vessels en route to ports. Such stockpiles provide critical insulation against global disruptions.





Diversification forms the cornerstone of India's oil strategy. The country now sources crude from 40 nations, up from 27 a decade ago, reflecting astute diplomatic efforts. Refineries continue to operate smoothly, and petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged for four consecutive years, shielding consumers from market volatility.





Russian oil imports persisted unabated even after US objections following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India not only maintained but increased these purchases despite pressures from the US and EU, prioritising energy security over external rhetoric. Officials rebuked opposition criticism as politically motivated nitpicking, devoid of factual basis.





Historical precedents bolster India's position. In 2013, under the previous Congress-led government, India adjusted imports from Iran to qualify for US sanctions exemptions under Section 1245 of the National Defence Authorisation Act. Then-US Secretary of State John Kerry publicly acknowledged this, noting India's significant reductions in Iranian crude purchases alongside other nations.





This episode illustrates that successive Indian governments have navigated US sanctions pragmatically, without compromising core interests. The current administration's resolve mirrors this continuity, rejecting any notion of dependency on foreign permissions. Officials stressed that oil procurement will continue from any available source, guided by citizens' needs rather than slogans.





The US waiver amid the Iran conflict further validates India's strategic oil diplomacy. By expanding supplier networks during global turmoil and the pandemic, India averted shortages. The government's monitoring of the situation promises proactive measures to safeguard supply chains.





Opposition allegations that the waiver signals weakness were dismissed as ignorance of international framing, often tailored to domestic audiences. India's energy governance stands as proof of foresight, ensuring no household faces fuel scarcity. Commitment to price stability persists, reinforcing public confidence.





India's oil policy embodies independence and resilience, leveraging diplomacy to secure affordable energy. Russian supplies remain integral, waivers notwithstanding, as the nation charts its course un-swayed by external pressures.





