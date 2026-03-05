



India has firmly dismissed as "baseless" a viral claim that the United States is utilising its naval ports to conduct strikes against Iran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.





The assertion originated from a video interview featuring retired US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor on the One America News Network (OAN). In the clip, which has circulated widely online, Macgregor alleged that US naval forces, facing destruction of their own bases and harbour installations, are now relying on Indian facilities.





Fake News Alert!



Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments. pic.twitter.com/xiFWnkoXBk — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) March 4, 2026





"All of our bases have been destroyed. Our harbour installations are destroyed. We are actually having to fall back on India and Indian ports, which is less than ideal; that is what the navy says," Macgregor stated during the discussion.





India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) swiftly rebutted the claim via its official FactCheck account on X, formerly Twitter. "The claims being made on OAN are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments," the post declared on Wednesday.





This rejection underscores New Delhi's commitment to countering misinformation, particularly on sensitive matters of national security and international partnerships.





The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of a rapidly intensifying US-Israel-Iran conflict, which erupted last Saturday with joint American-Israeli strikes on Iran. These attacks resulted in the death of Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, plunging the region into chaos.





Iran retaliated by launching missiles at Israel and US bases in Gulf states, marking a sharp escalation. As of Thursday, the war has entered its sixth day, with no immediate signs of de-escalation.





A notable incident occurred on Tuesday night when a torpedo from a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka. The strike, the first of its kind by an American submarine against a surface vessel since the Second World War, claimed 87 lives.





Casualty figures continue to mount. Reports indicate over 1,000 deaths in Iran, around a dozen in Israel, and at least six US troops killed in the hostilities.





US President Donald Trump has defended the pre-emptive strikes, rating America's military performance as "15 out of 10." He argued that Iran posed an imminent threat, stating, "If we didn't do it first, they would have done it to Israel and give us a shot, if that was possible."





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed this sentiment, insisting the conflict "won't be an endless war" but framing it as a necessary response to existential dangers.





The Middle East remains on edge, with Iran's missile barrages—including cluster bomb strikes—fuelling suspicions of technological support from Russia and China. Oil markets have reacted sharply, with disruptions threatening global energy supplies.





For India, the MEA's prompt denial serves multiple purposes: safeguarding its strategic autonomy, preserving delicate relations with the US and Israel, and avoiding entanglement in a volatile theatre proximate to its own maritime interests in the Indian Ocean.





Macgregor's comments, while unsubstantiated, highlight how retired military voices can amplify unverified narratives in the digital age, often outpacing official clarifications.





As the conflict persists, observers will watch closely for any shifts in India's stance, given its growing defence ties with the US through initiatives like the Quad and bilateral agreements.





