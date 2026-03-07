



President Donald Trump announced that America’s leading defence manufacturers have agreed to quadruple production of what he termed “Exquisite Class” weaponry.





The decision followed a high-level meeting in Washington with the CEOs of BAE Systems, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Missile Solutions, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon.





Trump emphasised that expansion had already begun months earlier, with new plants under construction and states competing to host them.





In his statement, Trump highlighted that the United States possesses a vast supply of medium and upper-medium grade munitions, which have already been deployed in Iran and Venezuela. He noted that orders for these levels of weaponry have also been increased, ensuring sustained stockpiles for ongoing and future operations.





The announcement comes as the US continues its large-scale military campaign, Operation Epic Fury, conducted jointly with Israel under the codename Epic Fury/Roaring Lion. The operation has targeted Iranian military sites, nuclear infrastructure, and leadership compounds.





According to the Israeli Defence Forces, 60 per cent of Iran’s missile launchers and 80 per cent of its air defence systems have been neutralised, granting air superiority over Iranian skies.





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the objectives of Operation Epic Fury are expected to last four to six weeks, with sufficient ammunition reserves to achieve and extend beyond those goals.





The campaign has already seen significant escalation following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, and other senior figures in a joint US-Israel strike on 28 February. Tehran retaliated with waves of drone and missile attacks across Arab nations, striking American bases and Israeli assets, while Israel widened its operations to Lebanon against Hezbollah.





The conflict has already claimed American lives.





The developments underscore the intensifying confrontation in West Asia, with Washington and Tel Aviv pressing forward militarily while Iran continues to mount retaliatory strikes. The decision to dramatically expand production of advanced weaponry signals a long-term commitment to sustaining operations and maintaining strategic dominance in the region.





ANI







