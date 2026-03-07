



Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a significant telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The call, detailed by Russia's Foreign Ministry via Telegram, underscored Moscow's firm diplomatic positioning in the unfolding crisis.





Putin extended heartfelt condolences over the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with family members and key military and political figures. This followed a joint United States-Israel military operation on 28 February, dubbed Operation Epic Fury or Roaring Lion, which targeted Iranian military sites, nuclear infrastructure, and leadership compounds.





The Russian leader highlighted the extensive civilian casualties stemming from what Moscow described as "armed aggression" by the US and Israel. Putin's remarks framed the strikes as a grave escalation, prompting widespread regional fallout.





Reaffirming Russia's longstanding stance, Putin called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. He rejected the use of force as a means to resolve disputes concerning Iran or broader Middle Eastern issues, advocating a swift return to diplomatic channels.





Putin noted his ongoing communications with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. This outreach signals Russia's intent to mediate and stabilise the volatile region, leveraging ties with Gulf monarchies.





President Pezeshkian expressed profound gratitude for Russia's solidarity with the Iranian people. He emphasised Tehran's defence of its sovereignty and independence amid the conflict's intensifying phases.





Pezeshkian provided Putin with a comprehensive update on recent developments during the conflict's latest active stage. Details of these exchanges remain classified, but they underscore the gravity of Iran's retaliatory posture.





Both leaders agreed to maintain contact through various channels. This commitment ensures continued dialogue as the situation evolves, potentially paving the way for coordinated international efforts.





The conversation occurs against a backdrop of heightened West Asian tensions. The US-Israel strikes on 28 February triggered fierce Iranian retaliation, including waves of drone and missile attacks on American bases and Israeli assets across multiple Arab nations.





Israel has sustained and expanded its operations, striking Tehran while broadening the conflict into Lebanon to target Hezbollah positions. This has drawn in proxy forces, complicating de-escalation prospects.





Iran's response has tested regional air defences, with reports of interceptions over Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan. Casualties on both sides mount, fuelling fears of a wider war involving global powers.





Russia's intervention reflects its strategic partnership with Iran, deepened through arms deals, energy cooperation, and shared opposition to Western influence. Moscow's balancing act with GCC states highlights its pragmatic diplomacy.





The Kremlin views the crisis as an opportunity to critique US-led interventions, positioning itself as a peacemaker. Analysts note Putin's contacts with GCC leaders, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, aim to prevent further fragmentation.





Internationally, the UN Security Council has convened emergency sessions, though veto powers hinder decisive action. China has echoed Russia's calls for restraint, while European nations urge all parties to de-escalate.





Iran's nuclear program, a focal point of the strikes, remains a flashpoint. IAEA reports confirm damage to enrichment facilities, yet Tehran vows reconstitution, raising proliferation concerns.





Hezbollah's involvement in Lebanon has intensified cross-border exchanges with Israel, displacing thousands and straining humanitarian resources. UNIFIL forces monitor the volatile frontier.





Economic ripples are profound: oil prices have surged past $100 per barrel, disrupting global markets. Gulf states bolster defences, while shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz face heightened risks.





Putin's outreach to Pezeshkian reinforces the Russia-Iran axis, potentially countering US sanctions and bolstering Tehran's resilience. Future talks may involve Astana-format mechanisms, originally for Syria.





As hostilities persist, Russia's diplomatic push offers a rare glimmer of negotiation. Sustained engagement could avert a full-scale regional conflagration, though entrenched rivalries pose formidable challenges.





