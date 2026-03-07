



The United States government has formally authorised India to acquire and refine Russian crude oil currently held on vessels across Southern Asia. This strategic pivot, announced by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, is designed to inject immediate supply into the global market.





The decision comes as a response to escalating energy price pressures triggered by ongoing instability in the Middle East and logistical constraints near the Strait of Hormuz.





According to Secretary Wright, the move addresses a specific bottleneck involving "floating storage"—large volumes of Russian oil that have remained stationary at sea.





By allowing Indian refineries to process these specific stocks, the US aims to reduce the intensity of global competition for other oil sources.





This redirection is expected to lower the bidding pressure on alternative supplies that other international refineries would otherwise be fighting over.





Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified that this measure is facilitated through a strictly defined 30-day waiver. The waiver is temporary and highly targeted, applying only to the oil already loaded onto ships.





US officials have been quick to point out that this does not represent a fundamental shift in their long-term diplomatic or economic stance toward Moscow, but is rather a "stop-gap" solution to prevent Iranian-led disruptions from taking the energy market hostage.





The financial implications for the Kremlin are described as negligible by the US administration. Because the waiver only authorises the transaction of oil that is already "stranded" at sea, it is not expected to provide a significant or sustained revenue stream for the Russian government's military efforts.





The primary objective remains the stabilisation of the consumer market rather than the provision of economic relief to sanctioned entities.





This announcement follows a period of heightened trade friction between Washington and New Delhi. Previously, President Donald Trump had imposed 25 per cent punitive tariffs on Indian goods as a consequence of India’s continued reliance on Russian energy.





However, those tariffs were recently lifted following an interim trade agreement in which India committed to transitioning away from Russian imports in favour of American energy products.





The US administration maintains that global oil supplies remain abundant in the long term. This intervention is framed as a pragmatic, short-term necessity to manage a temporary spike in volatility.





By leveraging India’s significant refining capacity, the US hopes to ensure a steady flow of petroleum products into the market, thereby easing the burden on global consumers during a period of geopolitical sensitivity.





PTI







