



India's burgeoning aviation sector has notched another milestone with Ahmedabad-based Avia Lite Wings announcing the successful flight test of the nation's first locally assembled tandem-seat gyroplane.





Sourced from Italy's renowned Carpenterie Pagotto, this lightweight rotorcraft represents a significant step forward in indigenous manufacturing capabilities.





The gyroplane, a hybrid between a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft, relies on an unpowered rotor for lift while propelled by a pusher propeller. This particular model features tandem seating for two occupants, making it ideal for training, reconnaissance, and short-range utility missions.





Avia Lite Wings, a dynamic player in Gujarat's aerospace ecosystem, undertook the complete assembly using imported kits from Carpenterie Pagotto, the Italian firm celebrated for its innovative gyroplane designs.





Flight testing occurred recently at a designated site near Ahmedabad, confirming the aircraft's airworthiness under Indian conditions. Pilots reported excellent stability, responsive handling, and efficient performance, even in varying wind profiles typical of the region's semi-arid terrain. This success validates the meticulous integration of Italian engineering with local fabrication techniques.





Carpenterie Pagotto, established in Italy's Veneto region, has built a global reputation since the early 2000s for producing high-performance gyroplanes like the GYS Skyper and Freebird models. Their designs emphasise simplicity, safety, and affordability, often incorporating composite materials for reduced weight and enhanced durability. Partnering with Avia Lite Wings allows Carpenterie Pagotto to tap into India's expanding general aviation market while supporting the 'Make in India' initiative.





Avia Lite Wings, founded in Ahmedabad, specialises in light aircraft assembly and maintenance. Operating from facilities equipped for composite layups and avionics integration, the company has previously worked on ultralight and microlight projects.





This gyroplane assembly marks their most ambitious endeavour yet, blending imported precision components with domestically sourced avionics and finishing.





The tandem-seat configuration is particularly noteworthy for pilot training programmes. Unlike single-seat variants, it enables instructor-passenger operations, crucial for building a skilled rotorcraft pilot cadre in India. With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) oversight, this gyroplane could soon receive certification for civilian and potentially paramilitary roles.





This development aligns seamlessly with India's push for self-reliance in aerospace. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private entities like Tata Advanced Systems have long advocated local assembly to cut costs and foster technology transfer.





Gyroplanes offer low operational expenses—fuel efficiency up to 20 litres per hour—and minimal infrastructure needs, positioning them as versatile assets for border surveillance and disaster response.





Economically, the project promises ripple effects for Gujarat's industrial hub. Local suppliers provided landing gear, paints, and electrical harnesses, creating jobs and upskilling workers in rotorcraft assembly. Avia Lite Wings anticipates scaling production to meet demand from flying clubs, agricultural firms, and even the armed forces scouting affordable aerial observation platforms.





Challenges during assembly were not insignificant. Adapting Italian blueprints to Indian regulatory standards required rigorous fatigue testing and climatic simulations. Vibration damping for the rotor mast proved tricky amid local humidity fluctuations, but engineers resolved it through iterative prototyping. The maiden flight, lasting 45 minutes, exceeded expectations with zero anomalies.





Looking ahead, Avia Lite Wings plans variants with enhanced payloads and night-vision capabilities. Integration of Indian-made rotax engines could further indigenise the platform. Carpenterie Pagotto's technical team, present for the tests, praised the Ahmedabad facility's professionalism, hinting at deeper collaborations.





This achievement bolsters India's position in the global light rotorcraft market, projected to grow at 7% annually through 2030. It underscores how partnerships between European innovators and Indian assemblers can accelerate aviation indigenisation, paving the way for more such successes.





Agencies







