India is advancing its space defence capabilities by developing bodyguard satellites to shield its critical spacecraft from orbital threats. This initiative stems from heightened security concerns following recent geopolitical tensions and close encounters in space, Bloomberg News reported this week.

Security agencies have engaged private start-ups to create these protective satellites, with discussions reaching advanced stages. The first test launch is targeted for the first half of this year, followed by additional deployments by late 2026 or early 2027. Thereafter, the government intends to assume production responsibilities.

The immediate trigger was a 2024 incident in which a spacecraft from an unidentified neighbouring country manoeuvred to within about one kilometre of an Indian satellite believed to be engaged in military-related tasks such as high‑resolution ground imaging and object tracking. At that range, the foreign spacecraft could theoretically observe, interfere with, or even physically damage the Indian satellite. While no hostile action took place, the close approach functioned as a warning: India’s satellites, especially those with strategic roles, are no longer operating in a benign environment.

This concern was reinforced during India’s brief but intense military confrontation with Pakistan, when satellites played a central role in target identification, battle damage assessment, and monitoring troop and air asset movements on both sides.

India’s own space-based surveillance assets provided critical insight into Pakistani deployments, while commercial and foreign imagery also fed into the intelligence picture. Space was no longer a passive background; it became an active layer of the battlefield, directly influencing operations on the ground and in the air.

Intelligence revealed China's role in providing Pakistan with satellite data, aiding radar and air defence refinements over the four-day conflict. This assistance reportedly helped Islamabad refine the performance of its radar and air defence systems, improving their ability to detect and respond to Indian aircraft. In effect, India faced not only Pakistan’s limited indigenous space capabilities, but also China’s far more advanced space infrastructure operating in the background. This created a two-front problem in orbit mirroring the traditional two-front concern on land.

Against this backdrop, India’s security agencies have asked private start-ups to develop a new class of protective spacecraft, informally described as bodyguard satellites. These are intended to accompany, monitor, and if necessary physically intervene to protect high‑value Indian satellites. Talks between government agencies and companies have already reached an advanced phase, with the first test launch targeted for the first half of this year. If the trials are successful, further launches are expected by late 2026 or early 2027, after which government bodies plan to assume direct responsibility for producing additional units at scale.





The first type of bodyguard satellite under development is equipped with a robotic arm. This manipulator is designed to latch onto a spacecraft judged to be posing a threat, then push or tow it away from the vicinity of an Indian satellite. In peacetime, such a system can be framed as an on‑orbit servicing or debris‑removal technology, but the underlying capability is dual‑use. In a crisis, the same robotic arm can reposition a potentially hostile spacecraft, deny it a favourable viewing angle, or in extreme scenarios disable it by interfering with its orientation or power systems.





The second variant is tailored to deal with smaller, agile satellites often described as inspector or proximity‑operations vehicles. These are typically used to inspect, shadow, or test defences around another satellite. India’s planned response involves a defensive satellite that can manoeuvre to box in such an intruder, surround it from multiple angles, and then gradually shepherd it away from the protected asset. The idea is less about dramatic collision and more about persistent, controlled interference with the attacker’s intended trajectory and line of sight, thereby blunting its intelligence‑gathering or disruptive purpose.





Underlying this focus on bodyguard satellites is the recognition that satellites can be attacked through a range of kinetic and non‑kinetic means. Kinetic threats include direct‑ascent anti‑satellite missiles, co‑orbital vehicles designed to collide with or fragment near a target, and physical grappling or jamming of mechanical components. Non‑kinetic threats involve cyber attacks on satellite control systems, uplink or downlink jamming, spoofing of navigation signals, blinding of optical sensors with directed energy, or subtle orbital manipulation that disrupts a satellite’s mission without destroying it. Indian military thinkers now view all of these as realistic possibilities.





Lt Gen Anil Bhatt, a former chief of military operations and current director general of the Indian Space Association, has articulated this new mindset by stressing that the probability of disruption in orbit is no longer negligible. In his view, any state that aspires to be a serious space actor must develop both kinetic and non‑kinetic capabilities not only to threaten others’ systems if deterrence fails, but more importantly to protect its own. This is part of a broader shift toward treating space as a warfighting domain, where resilience, redundancy, and active defence sit alongside traditional concerns such as launch capacity and payload performance.





China’s posture weighs heavily on Indian planning. Beijing currently operates more than 1,100 active satellites, dwarfing India’s fleet of just over 100. These include a significant number of military and dual‑use spacecraft that provide high‑resolution imagery, electronic intelligence, communication, and navigation support to Chinese forces. China has also experimented with its own versions of bodyguard or proximity‑operations satellites, some of which have demonstrated the ability to approach, inspect, and physically interact with other spacecraft. From India’s perspective, this combination of numbers and capabilities creates a pronounced asymmetry.





Despite a modest diplomatic thaw, India and China remain locked in a tense, fragile relationship, particularly along their disputed land border. In such a context, the ability of Chinese satellites to watch, jam, or interfere with Indian systems becomes a strategic lever. The development of Indian bodyguard satellites is therefore not just a technological exercise but a signalling tool: it communicates that India is aware of these vulnerabilities and is willing to invest in offsetting them, even within the constraints of a smaller overall space budget.





Pakistan, while possessing a far more limited independent space capacity, still factors into this calculus because of its security and technology ties with China. The combination allows Islamabad to plug into parts of China’s space and sensor architecture, effectively outsourcing some intelligence functions. During crises or conflicts, this partnership can sharpen Pakistan’s situational awareness and air defence posture. Bodyguard satellites, in that sense, are a way for India to protect the space‑based assets that underpin its own operational advantage over Pakistan.





The bodyguard programme is only one component of a broader effort by the Indian government to harden and expand its space‑security infrastructure. New Delhi has already fast‑tracked its space‑based surveillance plans, envisioning a constellation of more than 50 dedicated reconnaissance satellites equipped for night‑time and all‑weather imaging. Synthetic aperture radar payloads, multispectral sensors, and improved revisit rates are expected to provide near‑continuous coverage of sensitive regions, from the Himalayan frontiers to key maritime approaches.





In the longer term, the plan could extend to around 150 new satellites dedicated to persistent observation and early warning. Such a constellation would allow India to monitor border activities, troop build‑ups, missile deployments, and naval movements with minimal gaps, significantly improving crisis management and deterrence. However, the more India relies on these “eyes in the sky”, the more attractive they become as targets for adversaries. This dependence is precisely why bodyguard satellites and other protective measures are gaining priority.





Alongside space‑based platforms, India is constructing new ground stations both within its territory and at strategic overseas locations. These ground nodes will help track foreign spacecraft, manage India’s expanding satellite fleets, and ensure that critical data flows reach military and intelligence users almost in real time. Enhanced ground infrastructure also supports space situational awareness, allowing India to detect unusual manoeuvres, close approaches, and potential threats to its satellites, thereby guiding when and how bodyguard satellites should respond.





The concept of escort and protective satellites is likely to feature prominently in future space architectures worldwide. As more countries and commercial actors deploy constellations for communications, navigation, and reconnaissance, orbital congestion and strategic competition are set to increase. In such an environment, passive measures like hardening electronics and adding redundancy will be supplemented by active measures such as manoeuvring escorts, on‑orbit repair units, and spacecraft capable of quickly relocating threatened assets to safer orbits.





India’s approach illustrates this trend. By leveraging private startups for the early development and demonstration phase, the government taps into agile engineering, rapid prototyping, and competitive innovation. Once the concepts are validated in orbit, state agencies can scale production and integrate the systems into classified military networks. It is a hybrid model that aligns commercial incentives with national security objectives, while also building a domestic industrial base in high‑end space technologies.





From a legal and diplomatic perspective, bodyguard satellites operate in a grey area. Their capabilities overlap with those of offensive co‑orbital systems, which can be seen as threatening by other states. India will need to frame these developments carefully, emphasising defensive intent and transparency where possible, without revealing sensitive performance details. Nonetheless, the underlying direction is clear: as space becomes central to intelligence and warfighting, countries like India see little choice but to prepare for conflict extending into orbit, even as they publicly affirm support for the peaceful use of outer space.





A simple way to imagine the role of these bodyguard satellites is to think of a convoy at sea. High‑value ships such as aircraft carriers or strategic transports rarely sail alone; they are accompanied by escorts that watch for submarines, aircraft, and missiles, and that can intercept or deter potential attackers before they get too close.





India is now trying to create the orbital equivalent: not leaving its most valuable satellites to operate alone in potentially hostile waters, but surrounding them with protective companions trained to watch, warn, and, if necessary, act.



