



Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has once again rejected the prospect of direct negotiations with Israel, insisting that resistance against what he termed Israeli aggression will continue. Speaking on Monday, he declared that talks remain “out of question” and reaffirmed Hezbollah’s military posture.





He stressed that the group would not surrender its weapons, pointing to its readiness for confrontation as proven on the ground.





Qassem also criticised the Lebanese government, accusing it of rushing into unnecessary concessions. He urged the authorities to halt direct negotiations with Israel and instead pursue indirect channels.





Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces reported that its troops carried out operations in Southern Lebanon on Sunday. According to the IDF, three armed individuals were identified approaching positions south of the Forward Defense Line, posing what was described as an imminent threat.





The Israeli Air Force subsequently struck and eliminated them. The IDF added that further strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, including the headquarters of the Bint Jbeil sector and other military structures.





Secondary explosions were observed, which the IDF said indicated weapons were stored in the area. The military reaffirmed its commitment to act decisively against threats to Israeli civilians and soldiers, in line with directives from the political leadership.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also addressed the situation, warning that Hezbollah’s actions were undermining the ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon. He emphasised that the IDF remained active in Lebanon despite perceptions to the contrary, and that Hezbollah’s violations were effectively dismantling the ceasefire.





Netanyahu underscored Israel’s obligation to protect its citizens, soldiers, and communities, particularly in the northern border region. He noted that Israeli operations were being conducted under agreed rules with the United States and within coordination frameworks involving Lebanon.





This comes after US President Donald Trump announced on 23 April an extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon for three weeks. He stated that the United States would work with Lebanon to help it defend itself against Hezbollah.





ANI







