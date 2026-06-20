



Bangalore-based defence technology start-up UNMANND has developed Titan, an autonomous aerial logistics drone designed for high-altitude operations, with a payload capacity of 30 kilograms, a ceiling of 20,000 feet, and full autonomy for military resupply missions.





The system has already been qualified by the Indian defence forces, positioning it as a major step forward in indigenous drone logistics capability.





Titan represents a significant advancement in India’s push for self-reliance in defence technology. The drone is engineered to deliver critical supplies, ammunition, and equipment to troops operating in remote and high-altitude terrains where conventional logistics are often slow, risky, or impractical.





By reducing dependence on manned convoys and helicopters, Titan enhances operational efficiency while minimising exposure to hostile environments.





The drone is capable of carrying a maximum payload of 30 kilograms, cruising at speeds of around 60 kilometres per hour, and operating at altitudes up to 20,000 feet. Its maximum range is approximately 30 kilometres, making it suitable for last-mile resupply missions in mountainous regions such as Ladakh and the North-East. The fully autonomous system is designed to execute missions without human intervention, including navigation, delivery, and return-to-base functions.





UNMANND was founded in February 2025 by Yeshwanth Reddy and Hemaditya Prasad, with a vision to build intelligent drones that can outthink and outmanoeuvre in unpredictable environments.





The company has already raised $2 million in a pre-seed round led by Speciale Invest and Accel, which will accelerate the commercialisation of Titan and support the development of its companion system, Fury, an advanced counter-drone interceptor platform.





The funding will also allow UNMANND to expand its engineering team and explore export opportunities in international defence markets.





Titan’s qualification by the Indian defence forces is a crucial milestone. It places UNMANND in a strong position to secure upcoming procurement contracts, particularly as the Indian military seeks to modernise its logistics infrastructure with indigenous solutions.





The drone’s ability to operate in high-altitude, GPS-denied, and electronically contested environments makes it highly relevant for India’s border security and forward-deployed units.





The broader defence-tech ecosystem in India is witnessing rapid growth, with increasing investor interest in autonomous aerial systems.





Titan’s development aligns with this trend, offering a reliable solution for logistics automation while complementing India’s strategic emphasis on indigenous innovation. Its deployment could significantly reduce the logistical challenges faced by troops in extreme terrains, ensuring faster, safer, and more efficient supply chains.





UNMANND’s dual focus on logistics and aerial security through Titan and Fury positions it as a strategic enabler for India’s defence forces. Titan’s heavy-lift capabilities, combined with its resilience and autonomy, make it a game-changer in military logistics, while Fury provides a critical layer of aerial defence against hostile drones. Together, these systems reflect the company’s ambition to dominate the emerging domain of autonomous defence technologies.





Agencies







