Noida-based Indian Robotics Solution has successfully delivered 20 optical fibre-enabled FPV kamikaze drones to the Indian Army, marking another milestone in India’s indigenous defence modernisation drive.





These drones are designed to resist electronic warfare interference and provide secure, precise battlefield capabilities.





The delivery of 20 FPV drones represents a significant step in strengthening the Indian Army’s tactical edge. These drones are Kamikaze platforms, engineered to crash into targets with precision, thereby neutralising high-value enemy positions. Their first-person-view configuration ensures operators maintain direct visual control, enabling accurate manoeuvring even in contested environments.





A key feature of these drones is their optical fibre guidance system. Unlike traditional radio-controlled drones, which are vulnerable to jamming and spoofing, these drones use fibre optic cables for communication.





This provides immunity to electronic interference, secure real-time control, and high precision targeting. In modern warfare, where electronic warfare plays a decisive role, such resilience is invaluable.





The drones are expected to enhance operations in high-risk and border areas. They can be deployed for precision strikes, surveillance, reconnaissance, and neutralising fortified enemy positions. Their battlefield utility lies in offering cost-effective solutions for asymmetric engagements while reducing risks to personnel.





This achievement underscores India’s growing emphasis on self-reliance in defence technology under the Make in India initiative. By partnering with domestic firms such as Indian Robotics Solution, the Army is reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthening its indigenous ecosystem. The company’s ability to deliver battlefield-ready UAV systems demonstrates its production capacity and engineering excellence.





The delivery was made possible through the efforts of a dedicated team of engineers and UAV specialists, including Divyanshu Naugriya, Raj Gupta, Piyush Gaur, Arun Bhardwaj, Krishna Bakshi, and Tara Chand Meena. Their work reflects the broader national push to develop next-generation unmanned systems that are reliable, secure, and tailored to India’s defence requirements.





This milestone also highlights the increasing role of start-ups and private enterprises in India’s defence modernisation. By supplying drones that are resistant to jamming and interception, Indian Robotics Solution has positioned itself as a key contributor to India’s evolving drone warfare capabilities.





The accomplishment strengthens national security and signals India’s emergence as a player in the global defence technology market.





The induction of these drones into the Army complements its larger transformation strategy, where unmanned systems are becoming central combat enablers rather than supplementary tools. With drone warfare gaining prominence worldwide, India’s investment in indigenous solutions ensures strategic and technological superiority on the battlefield.





Agencies







