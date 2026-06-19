



John Bolton has described the Modi–Trump meeting at the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains as important for bilateral ties, while strongly criticising the Trump administration’s tariff policy on India.





He emphasised that trade disputes must not overshadow the larger strategic challenge posed by China, urging deeper cooperation through the Quad and beyond.





John Bolton, former US National Security Advisor, said in an interview that although the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump did not yield major deliverables, it was significant that the two leaders met in person after more than a year and a half. He noted that Trump values his personal relationship with Modi and expressed hope that tariff disputes could be resolved.





Bolton criticised Trump’s tariff program, calling it a mistake globally and particularly unfair to India compared to China. He highlighted that the Trump administration had imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, later reduced after an interim trade agreement, which removed an additional 25 per cent tariff and lowered the Reciprocal Tariff to 18 per cent. He warned that such policies risk distracting both nations from pressing strategic challenges.





He stressed that India and the United States must move beyond trade disputes to engage in a strategic dialogue on countering China. Bolton argued that China’s ambitions for hegemony across the Indo-Pacific represent one of the defining geopolitical challenges of the 21st century. He said closer cooperation between Washington and New Delhi is critical to addressing this threat.





Bolton rejected suggestions of a US–China “G2” framework, warning that it would dangerously sideline India. He pointed to tensions in the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, and along the Line of Actual Control as evidence of Beijing’s expanding influence and the need for coordinated responses.





He advocated for a stronger role for the Quad grouping of India, the US, Japan, and Australia. Bolton said the Quad must go beyond diplomacy, suggesting intelligence-sharing, military coordination, and broader security consultations.





He added that other regional partners such as South Korea and Singapore could be invited to participate in selected Quad activities.





Bolton emphasised that the strategic imperative for both democracies is to coordinate their response to China’s expanding influence. He warned that if India and the US fail to act together, they will be forced to address the challenge separately, which he described as far from ideal.





The remarks followed the Modi–Trump meeting at the G7 Summit, where Trump praised Modi as a “tough negotiator” and highlighted their strong personal rapport, recalling earlier events such as “Howdy Modi” in Houston and “Namaste Trump” in Ahmedabad. Despite trade disagreements, Bolton underlined that the larger strategic imperative remains cooperation against China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







