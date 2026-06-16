



Nine retired RAF Jaguars have been spotted on UK docks, wrapped and prepared and may have been readied for shipment to India, where they will serve as a critical source of spares for the Indian Air Force’s ageing Jaguar fleet, a Reddit user had reported





This move is part of a broader strategy to sustain India’s deep-strike capability amid global retirements of the aircraft.





The sighting of nine decommissioned Royal Air Force Jaguars being readied for shipment to India underscores the continuing importance of the Anglo-French strike aircraft in Indian service.





These airframes, no longer operational in the UK, are being transferred to India primarily to provide spare parts and technical support. With the Jaguar fleet facing increasing maintenance challenges, the arrival of these aircraft represents a practical and cost-effective measure to extend their operational life.





India remains the sole operator of the Jaguar after its retirement by countries such as France, the UK, Oman, Nigeria, and Ecuador. The Indian Air Force currently maintains six squadrons of Jaguars, each comprising around 16 to 18 aircraft.





Despite their age, the Jaguars continue to play a vital role in deep penetration strike missions, a capability that remains central to India’s airpower doctrine. The aircraft are known locally as the Shamsher, or Sword of Justice, and have been in service since their induction in 1979.





The transfer of retired Jaguars is not unprecedented. India has previously acquired airframes from France, Oman, and the UK to sustain its fleet. In 2018, France supplied 31 retired airframes, while Oman agreed to transfer over 20 aircraft in 2025.





These acquisitions have allowed India to harvest engines, avionics, and structural components, ensuring continued serviceability of its fleet. The nine RAF Jaguars now being shipped will add to this pool of spares, helping to mitigate shortages of critical systems such as the Martin Baker MK-9 ejection seat, which has become increasingly difficult to support due to discontinued production.





The Jaguar fleet has undergone significant upgrades under the DARIN-III modernisation programme, which introduced advanced avionics and an AESA radar.





However, plans to re-engine the aircraft with Honeywell F-125IN engines did not materialise, leaving the fleet reliant on older powerplants. The acquisition of spare parts from retired airframes is therefore essential to keep these aircraft operational until their planned retirement by 2035.





Operationally, the Jaguar has proven its worth in multiple conflicts. During the Kargil War in 1999, Jaguars executed over 1,500 sorties in high-altitude conditions without losses.





More recently, upgraded variants have been reported to employ advanced weapons such as Rampage supersonic missiles. Maritime strike versions continue to patrol the Arabian Sea, underscoring the aircraft’s versatility even in its later years.





India’s reliance on retired airframes reflects both the challenges of sustaining legacy platforms and the delays in inducting new fighters. While programs such as the TEJAS MK-2 and the acquisition of Rafale jets are intended to replace ageing fleets, the Jaguar remains indispensable in the interim.





The shipment of nine RAF Jaguars is therefore not merely a logistical move but a strategic necessity, ensuring that India’s deep-strike capability remains intact during a critical period of transition.





Reddit







