



US President Donald Trump has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping as “classics” among global leaders, placing them at the top of his list of admired figures on the world stage.





Speaking during an interview on The Axios Show, Trump was asked to name the two leaders he most admires internationally. He responded by highlighting Xi Jinping first and then Prime Minister Modi, praising both for their leadership styles, political strength, and global influence.





Trump elaborated on his admiration for Xi Jinping, agreeing with the interviewer’s suggestion that Xi’s leadership was formidable. He then turned to Modi, stating, “Well, I think Modi is very good.”





He emphasised Modi’s strategic approach to governance, noting that the Indian leader has avoided wars, which Trump described as “smart.” He pointed out India’s vast population of 1.5 billion people, underlining that India is now the largest country in terms of population, and credited Modi for steering such a massive nation with stability and strength.





The US President went further, calling both Modi and Xi “classics,” and remarked that if a film were to be made about either of them, Hollywood would struggle to find an actor capable of portraying their stature.





He praised Modi’s long tenure in office, highlighting that the Indian Prime Minister has completed over 12 years in power despite India’s historically turbulent political landscape. Trump contrasted Modi’s calm public demeanour with his toughness in private, describing him as a leader who maintains composure while being “a very tough guy.”





Trump reflected on India’s political history, noting that before Modi’s rise, leadership in the country often changed hands quickly, sometimes within months or a year.





He stressed that Modi’s ability to remain in power for more than a decade demonstrated solidity and resilience.





He added that he has known Modi personally for years and reiterated his view that Modi combines calmness with toughness, a rare blend in global politics.





On the economic front, Trump credited his administration with improving trade relations between the United States and India. He claimed that under his leadership, the two countries now conduct “fair business,” suggesting that previous trade arrangements were less balanced. He underscored the importance of India-US economic ties, portraying them as a cornerstone of his foreign policy achievements.





In broader terms, Trump spoke about global leadership styles, contrasting the temperaments of different leaders. He reiterated that both Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi stand out for their influence and authority, describing them as figures who command respect and shape the international order.





His remarks reinforced the perception of Modi as a leader admired not only within India but also by influential figures abroad, while also acknowledging Xi’s global stature.





ANI







