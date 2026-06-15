



A US Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet crashed near Rimrock Lake in Washington state during a routine training mission, sparking a wildfire now referred to as the Pine Tree Fire.





The pilot ejected safely, sustaining only minor injuries, and was taken to hospital for evaluation. Firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze in rugged terrain.





The incident occurred around midday on 13 June 2026, approximately 55 miles southeast of Seattle, in Yakima County. The aircraft, bearing serial number 165412 and operated by Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323 (VMFA-323), was flying along the VR-1355 low-level route, a corridor popular among military aviators for its challenging terrain and scenic valleys.





The crash destroyed the jet and ignited a wildfire in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, prompting immediate firefighting efforts.





Local sheriff’s deputies quickly recovered the pilot, who had ejected safely before impact. He was transported to a nearby medical facility with minor injuries. No casualties were reported on the ground. Authorities evacuated nearby campsites and cabins as a precaution, and road closures were enforced along Forest Road 1200 to ensure public safety.





The wildfire, initially estimated at two acres, has been difficult to contain due to dense forest and mountainous terrain. Firefighting helicopters, engines from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and crews from the Naches Fire Department were deployed to suppress the blaze. The National Interagency Fire Center confirmed that aerial and ground teams remain engaged, with mop-up operations expected to continue into the following day.





The US Marine Corps confirmed that the aircraft was assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California. Officials described the crash as a “non-fatal aviation mishap” and stated that investigations are underway. Such inquiries can take several months, as they examine mechanical, operational, and environmental factors.





This accident highlights the risks associated with military aviation training in remote areas. The F/A-18D Hornet, a twin-seat multirole combat aircraft, remains a vital part of the Marine Corps arsenal despite the gradual transition to newer platforms such as the F-35 Lightning-II. The crash also underscores the environmental impact of aviation mishaps, particularly during wildfire season in the western United States.





The incident follows a series of recent US military aviation losses. In April, a US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran, triggering a combat search-and-rescue mission. Both crew members ejected safely, though Iran claimed responsibility and circulated images of wreckage that could not be independently verified.





On the same day, a US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt-II attack aircraft was also lost in the region, with its pilot rescued unharmed. US Air Force CSAR teams, equipped with HC-130J Combat King II aircraft and HH-60 helicopters, were deployed, and at least one rescue helicopter was hit by Iranian fire but managed to land safely.





The Washington crash, though unrelated to combat, adds to concerns about aviation safety and operational risks faced by US forces both domestically and abroad. Investigations will determine whether mechanical failure, pilot error, or other factors contributed to the mishap.





Agencies







