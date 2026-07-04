



Boeing currently sources over $1.3 billion worth of advanced components and services annually from India, relying on a growing network of more than 375 local suppliers.





This procurement strategy is anchored by the Boeing India team, which operates from a $200 million technology campus in Bangalore.





The facility plays a central role in supplying critical Aerostructures and avionics for Boeing’s global aircraft programmes, reinforcing India’s position in the international aerospace supply chain.





Local Make in India initiatives have successfully transitioned many Indian manufacturers from basic build‑to‑print tasks to high‑value design and systems integration. This evolution reflects India’s growing capability in advanced aerospace engineering.





Approximately 70% of Boeing’s annual procurement from India is dedicated to manufacturing, while 25% is sourced directly from micro, small, and medium enterprises. This demonstrates the increasing role of MSMEs in supporting complex aerospace requirements and integrating into global production networks.





The expanding supply chain footprint supports over 13,000 indirect jobs across India. These jobs span manufacturing, engineering, logistics, and ancillary services, contributing to the country’s broader industrial ecosystem. Boeing’s engagement is not limited to procurement alone; it also involves skill development, technology transfer, and collaborative innovation with Indian partners.





This initiative is part of a larger aerospace push in the region. Airbus, Boeing’s competitor, has set a target of raising its annual sourcing from India to $2 billion by 2030.





The parallel expansion by both aerospace giants underscores India’s growing importance as a global hub for advanced aerospace manufacturing and services. It also highlights the strategic role of Bengaluru, which has emerged as a nucleus for aerospace innovation, engineering talent, and industrial growth.





India’s aerospace sector is increasingly being recognised as a critical component of global supply chains. The combination of advanced manufacturing capabilities, a skilled workforce, and supportive government policies under the Make in India framework is positioning the country as a preferred destination for sourcing and co‑development.





Boeing’s procurement strategy, alongside Airbus’s ambitious plans, reflects the confidence of global aerospace leaders in India’s ability to deliver high‑quality, cost‑effective solutions for the aviation industry.





Agencies







