



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a multi-nation tour covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from 5 to 10 July. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that during this leg of the visit he will meet with his counterparts and the leadership of these countries.





The discussions will centre on enhancing bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest. This outreach underscores India’s continuing engagement with the Gulf region, which remains vital for energy security, trade, and the welfare of the large Indian diaspora.





Following this, Jaishankar will travel to New York on 13 July. His visit to the United States will mark the formal launch of India’s official campaign for the United Nations Security Council tenure for the period 2028-29.





India’s candidature reflects its long-standing commitment to multilateralism and its consistent advocacy for reforms in the UN system. The campaign will highlight India’s contributions to peacekeeping, sustainable development, and its role as a voice for the Global South.





Later, Jaishankar will proceed to Brussels on 14 and 15 July. He will attend the third meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council. This forum has become a key mechanism for advancing cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, resilient supply chains, and trade facilitation.





In Brussels, Jaishankar will also interact with his Belgian counterparts, reinforcing India’s ties with the European Union and Belgium. These engagements are expected to deepen collaboration in areas such as digital transformation, green technologies, and strategic connectivity.





India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has emphasised that the country’s deepening engagement with the UN is rooted in its steadfast commitment to dialogue and multilateralism. As a founding member of the UN, India has consistently supported the purposes and principles of the Charter. It has made significant contributions to the evolution of specialised programmes and agencies, ranging from health and education to humanitarian relief and peacekeeping operations.





India believes that the United Nations and the norms of international relations it has fostered remain the most effective means of addressing global challenges. Its candidature for the Security Council seat comes at a time when India has been a strong advocate for reforming the Council to reflect contemporary realities.





New Delhi has argued that the current structure does not adequately represent the aspirations of the Global South and emerging powers, and that expansion of both permanent and non-permanent membership is essential to ensure legitimacy and effectiveness.





This multi-nation visit by Jaishankar is therefore not only about strengthening bilateral ties with key partners in the Gulf, the United States and Europe, but also about positioning India as a responsible stakeholder in global governance.





The launch of the UNSC campaign will be a pivotal moment in India’s diplomatic calendar, signalling its readiness to contribute to shaping international peace and security in the coming decade.





ANI







