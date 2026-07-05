



INS Sudarshini has represented India at the United States International Naval Review 250 and Sail4th 250 in New York, marking a significant moment in the ongoing Lokayan 26 expedition.





The vessel participated in the Parade of Sail on the Hudson River on 4 July 2026, flying the tricolour as a symbol of India’s maritime heritage during America’s 250th Independence Day celebrations.





The Embassy of India in Washington confirmed the ship’s arrival at the Port of New York and New Jersey, noting its prominent role in the international naval review. The three‑mast barque stood out among the assembled tall ships, naval vessels and aircraft, underscoring India’s presence in a global maritime gathering that brought together fleets from across the world.





Lokayan 2026, the ten‑month‑long transoceanic voyage of INS Sudarshini, highlights the Indian Navy’s commitment to maritime cooperation across oceans and navies.





The ship’s participation in Sail4th 250 follows its earlier involvement in Sail250 events at Norfolk and Baltimore, where it joined international tall ships in parades and ceremonies, strengthening naval ties and fostering people‑to‑people connections.





INS Sudarshini arrived in Baltimore on 26 June 2026 after sailing from Norfolk through the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, passing beneath major mid‑Atlantic bridges.





This visit was marked as an important milestone in the expedition, reinforcing the enduring friendship and cooperation between the Indian Navy and the US Navy. Prior to Baltimore, the ship had taken part in Sail250 Virginia celebrations at Norfolk from 19 to 23 June, joining the Parade of Sail and the City Crew Parade alongside vessels from around the world.





The expedition began from Kochi and has already covered more than 13,000 nautical miles over five months. It reflects India’s long‑standing seafaring traditions and its maritime outreach, promoting friendship, cooperation and mutual trust under the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the ancient Indian belief that the world is one family.





The voyage is designed not only to train naval personnel in traditional sailing skills but also to advance maritime diplomacy and international engagement.





Sail250 and Sail4th 250 form part of the United States’ nationwide celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of its founding.





These events bring together international tall ships, naval vessels and aircraft across major ports including Norfolk, Baltimore, New York, Boston and New Orleans. India’s participation through INS Sudarshini demonstrates its maritime heritage and its role as a partner in global commemorations of freedom and cooperation.





The ship’s presence in New York during the Independence Day weekend adds a symbolic dimension to India‑US relations, reinforcing shared values of democracy, freedom and maritime partnership. It also provides India with a platform to showcase its naval traditions and strengthen its role in international maritime diplomacy.





ANI







