Eight individuals associated with the proscribed terror organisation Jaish‑e‑Mohammed have been arrested by the Gujarat Anti‑Terrorist Squad from different districts across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.





The arrests were made following coordinated operations, and all eight accused have been remanded to police custody for fourteen days.





According to the Gujarat ATS, the accused were actively working to establish a network for Jaish‑e‑Mohammed within Gujarat. Their objective was to propagate the group’s ideology and strengthen its presence in the state.





A case has been registered against them under sections 13, 17, 18, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as well as sections 148 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.





The arrested individuals have been identified as Ahmed Abdul Ghaziwala, Ibrahim Mohammad Hussain Ghagha, Mudassir Abdullah Ghaziwala, Zakaria Durrani, Mufti Faujaan Ismail Dauwa, Mohammad Amin Shera, Mohammad Abdul Rahman Saudi, and Bilal Mohammad Amar Ghagha. They were detained from multiple locations in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.





Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi explained that Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsh Upadhyay had received intelligence inputs indicating that individuals from the Banaskantha‑Patan region were linked to Jaish‑e‑Mohammed.





These individuals were reportedly forming a small group to propagate the organisation’s ideology and establish an active network. Acting on this information, a team was constituted, the inputs were verified, and the suspects were identified.





Teams from the ATS, supported by Special Operations Group units and district police forces from Banaskantha, Navsari, and Patan, were mobilised to apprehend the suspects. The coordinated effort led to the successful detention of all eight accused.





Evidence recovered during the investigation confirmed their links to Jaish‑e‑Mohammed. Examination of their mobile phones revealed incriminating material, including letters written in the name of Masood Azhar to demonstrate allegiance to the group.





They had also translated radical literature, including books authored by Masood Azhar, into Gujarati to facilitate wider dissemination of extremist ideology within the state.





Investigators further uncovered financial links to the Pakistan‑based organisation. The accused had reportedly received ₹3 lakh from Jaish‑e‑Mohammed. They were instructed to purchase a four‑wheeler and secure a hideout by renting a small house.





Tele‑identifiers of an individual named Abdullah, based in Pakistan, were also obtained, establishing direct contact between the accused and handlers across the border. No weapons were recovered from their possession.





The arrests highlight the continuing attempts by Pakistan‑backed terror outfits to infiltrate and expand their networks within India. The Gujarat ATS operation demonstrates the importance of intelligence‑led policing and coordinated action in countering extremist threats. The dismantling of this cell is expected to significantly weaken Jaish‑e‑Mohammed’s efforts to radicalise and recruit within Gujarat.





ANI







