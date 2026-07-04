



Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has concluded her three‑day official visit to India, during which she underlined five priority areas to accelerate collaboration between the two countries.





These areas are semiconductors, critical minerals, information and communications, clean energy, and pharmaceuticals. She emphasised that these sectors will form the backbone of medium‑ to long‑term cooperation between India and Japan.





In a message shared on X after the visit, she noted that alongside the summit meeting and dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she attended economic events where both sides outlined a strategic path forward. She described India as a trusted partner sharing strategic direction, highlighting the importance of linking India’s growth potential with Japan’s own economic expansion.





On the security front, she confirmed progress in concrete cooperation, including agreement on promoting the transfer of defence equipment and the decision to hold a 2+2 ministerial meeting later this year. This marks a significant step in strengthening defence and strategic ties between the two nations.





She further explained that in the area of economic security, a joint declaration was issued incorporating specific cooperation to accelerate collaboration in the five identified sectors. She stressed that reaching agreement on advancing energy diversification and ensuring stable supply was a highly significant achievement from the perspective of Japan’s energy security.





At the economic events, Japanese companies expressed eagerness to expand investment in India and pursue innovation partnerships. Discussions centred on how India’s growth potential could be directly linked to Japan’s economic growth, thereby creating a mutually beneficial framework for future cooperation.





Looking ahead, she pointed out that next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. She expressed optimism that both partners will continue to create economic growth together, reinforcing their shared commitment to prosperity.





She also reaffirmed that India and Japan will continue to take the lead in realising a Free and Open Indo‑Pacific. She stressed that both countries will work energetically to contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the broader international community.





Her visit, which took place from 1 to 3 July at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, included participation in the 16th India‑Japan Annual Summit.





During the summit, both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, further consolidating the Special Strategic and Global Partnership.





ANI







