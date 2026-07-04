



India is preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia with expectations of progress on a uranium supply deal.





The agreement is seen as critical to meeting India’s growing energy requirements, particularly as New Delhi pushes to establish itself as a global hub for data centres.





These facilities, essential for artificial intelligence and advanced computing, demand vast amounts of power, making nuclear energy a strategic choice.





The uranium supply arrangement has been under negotiation since the signing of the Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement in 2014. Despite the framework being in place, the deal has not been implemented in recent years. MEA Joint Secretary (Indo-Pacific) Vishwesh Negi confirmed that substantive and forward-looking talks have taken place recently, raising hopes that discussions will reach a logical conclusion during Modi’s meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





Government sources have indicated that while no final decision has yet been reached, there is optimism about forward movement.





The commercial deal would mark a significant step in India’s energy diversification strategy, aligning with its ambitions to support large-scale digital infrastructure and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.





Defence and economic cooperation are also expected to feature prominently during the visit. India and Australia are preparing to renew and upgrade the 2009 Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation.





In addition, both sides are working to finalise a Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap focused on white shipping. This involves the exchange of advanced data on the identity and movement of commercial, non-military merchant vessels, enhancing maritime domain awareness.





India-Australia defence relations have traditionally centred on multilateral and joint naval exercises. However, the 2021 signing of the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement expanded cooperation, enabling greater interoperability through joint exercises, strategic dialogues, and training. Since then, the frequency of military visits and exercises has increased significantly.





In June this year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles co-chaired the second India-Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue.





Discussions focused on advancing bilateral maritime security cooperation and finalising the Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap. Both sides are exploring collaboration in maritime patrol aircraft operations and enhancing undersea domain awareness.





A Memorandum of Understanding on the Provision of Defence Articles and Defence Services is also being developed as the next step in deepening defence industrial collaboration. This initiative follows Australia’s first defence trade mission to India in October last year, which included the Australia-India Defence Industry Roundtable.





The possibility of establishing a joint Working Group on defence industry, research, and materiel is under consideration, signalling a move towards closer defence industrial ties.





The convergence of nuclear energy cooperation, defence collaboration, and economic engagement underscores the strategic depth of India’s partnership with Australia. Modi’s visit is expected to reinforce the Indo-Pacific framework, strengthen bilateral ties, and advance India’s broader goals of energy security, defence modernisation, and technological leadership.





ANI







