



India has underlined that its priority lies in securing greater mobility for high‑skilled professionals rather than engaging in broader migration debates.





The Ministry of External Affairs clarified this position on Friday, as concerns mounted over New Zealand’s proposed tightening of immigration rules ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit.





Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon explained during a special briefing that while migration is a subject of global discussion, India’s emphasis remains firmly on mobility. He stressed that mobility is embedded within trade agreements and must be distinguished from general migration issues.





He elaborated that the Government of India has consistently worked to enhance opportunities for high‑skilled Indian workers, including CEOs and technical experts. Tandon noted that difficulties faced by such professionals often act as de facto non‑tariff barriers, undermining the spirit of trade and investment partnerships.





Referring to the India‑New Zealand Free Trade Agreement signed on 27 April, Tandon said the matter had been addressed within the pact. He added that its effectiveness would become clear once the agreement comes into force, signalling India’s expectation that mobility provisions will be honoured.





Tandon also highlighted the importance of diaspora engagement during Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming tour. He explained that the demand from the Indian community is consistently strong, making such interactions a standard feature of the Prime Minister’s visits abroad. He confirmed that diaspora events will take place in all three countries, though each will be formatted differently.





Prime Minister Modi’s itinerary includes Indonesia on 8–9 July, Australia on 10 July, and New Zealand on 11 July. In Indonesia, the focus will be on reviewing the bilateral partnership. In Australia, Modi will participate in the third India‑Australia Annual Summit process. In New Zealand, his visit will mark the first by an Indian Prime Minister in forty years, underscoring its historic significance.





The New Zealand leg of the tour is particularly sensitive given the ongoing debate over immigration rules. India’s stance, however, makes clear that its concern is not mass migration but the facilitation of skilled professionals whose contributions are vital to bilateral economic growth.





The diaspora element is expected to be especially prominent in New Zealand, where the Indian community has prepared cultural showcases and large‑scale gatherings. These events will highlight the emotional and cultural bonds that complement the strategic and economic dimensions of the relationship.





India’s articulation of its position on mobility ahead of the visit reflects a broader diplomatic strategy. By focusing on skilled professionals, New Delhi seeks to ensure that trade agreements deliver tangible benefits while avoiding the pitfalls of politicised migration debates.





ANI







