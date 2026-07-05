



According to unconfirmed reports, India has formally received nine decommissioned Jaguar attack aircraft from the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence.





This transfer was confirmed in a written response by the Minister for Armed Forces, Luke Pollard, and reported by the UK Defence Journal.





The batch includes five Jaguar GR1 variants and four T2 variants. These aircraft, though retired from active service, will now serve as a vital source of spare parts and technical support for the Indian Air Force. The UK has retained 42 other Jaguars in reserve, though they are no longer airworthy.





This plan has been in preparation since 2024, reflecting India’s continuing reliance on the Jaguar platform. India remains the last country in the world still operating the Jaguar, which is locally known as the Shamsher. Most of India’s Jaguars were manufactured under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, ensuring local production and maintenance capability.





The Jaguar was jointly developed by the Anglo-French consortium SEPECAT for reconnaissance and low-altitude strike missions. It entered Royal Air Force service in 1974 and saw combat in the 1991 Gulf War, as well as operations in Iraq and the Balkans. The British government retired the aircraft in 2007 due to cost-cutting measures, ending its operational role in the UK.





India’s decision to acquire retired Jaguars from abroad stems from the fact that production of the aircraft ceased long ago and genuine spare parts have become increasingly scarce. By sourcing retired airframes from former operators, India ensures the sustainability of its fleet.





The Jaguar continues to play a significant role in India’s deep-strike and ground-attack capabilities. The aircraft has been modernised over the years, with upgrades to avionics, radar, and weapons systems, allowing it to remain relevant despite its age.





This latest acquisition underscores India’s determination to keep the Jaguar fleet operational until newer platforms such as the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft are inducted in sufficient numbers. The cannibalisation of retired airframes remains a practical solution to bridge the gap between ageing assets and future capabilities.





Agencies







