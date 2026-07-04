



India’s envoy to China, Vikram Doraiswami, firmly rejected comparisons with Pakistan over mediation in the West Asia conflict, stressing that India’s global integration and economic strength set it apart. He emphasised that mediation is a sovereign choice and suggested India would not step into the already crowded diplomatic space at present.





India’s Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, made the remarks while speaking at the World Peace Forum in Beijing, organised by Tsinghua University. Responding to a question from a Chinese journalist about India’s global leadership role and Pakistan’s reported attempts to mediate in the Iran–US conflict, Doraiswami said that equating India with Pakistan was “a little unfair” and pointed to the stark differences in the two economies.





He underlined that India’s position in the global system should be judged by its actual contributions rather than superficial comparisons.





He explained that India’s integration with the world economy is unmatched by most countries, citing strong ties with both European and Asian nations. He noted that India has consistently demonstrated willingness to contribute to broader questions of peace and security, but stressed that mediation is not a universal obligation. Instead, it is for each country to decide whether such efforts add value to their national interests.





Doraiswami clarified that India has engaged in mediation in the past but does not see it as particularly beneficial at present.





He argued that the diplomatic field is already crowded with multiple actors attempting to mediate, and India’s involvement would not necessarily advance its strategic position. He added that India’s approach is pragmatic, weighing the utility of mediation against its wider national priorities.





Drawing a parallel with China, Doraiswami observed that India and China have adopted similar positions on recent global crises, including conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine. He said neither country is likely to step forward to offer mediatory services at this time, preferring instead to maintain balanced positions that safeguard their broader interests. This alignment underscores India’s careful diplomatic calculus, which avoids unnecessary entanglement while preserving its credibility as a responsible global actor.





The envoy also participated in a panel discussion on protectionism and global governance at the forum, where he highlighted India’s role in shaping international economic and security frameworks. His remarks reinforced India’s image as a country deeply integrated into global systems, with a focus on contributing constructively without overextending into areas that may not serve its national interest.





Doraiswami’s comments come at a time when Pakistan has sought to position itself as a mediator in the Iran–US tensions, but India’s envoy made clear that New Delhi’s approach is fundamentally different.





By emphasising India’s economic strength, global integration, and strategic restraint, he dismissed any notion of equivalence between the two countries in terms of diplomatic influence or capacity.





PTI







